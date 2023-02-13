Maxima launches Max Pro X4+ rugged smartwatch

New Delhi, February 13, 2023: In a bid to revamp the user experience of the advanced smart-watch enthusiasts in the country, Maxima Watches, one of the leading players in the smartwatch category, has now come up with – Maxima Max Pro X4+. This new launch by Maxima is loaded with many power-packed features such as Always On Display (AOD) with 1.32” HD Display, 360*360 px Ultra Resolution, and an Industry leading 340 mAh battery for non-stop performance. Max Pro X4+ is powered by state of art Realtek Processor for superfast operations, advanced blue tooth calling connectivity, and Siri/Google voice assistant support. Moreover, Advanced UI Design with multiple menu designs makes Max Pro X4+ more functional and dynamic.

“The X4 Plus was developed for the adventure seeker young at heart customers. It is build tough to handle the outdoors and also look good wearing to office. Our massive customer acceptance has always been an inspiration for us to re-innovate and leverage the best-in-the-market technologies to delight consumers with avant-garde smart watches. The all-new Max Pro X4+ uses the latest design techniques and software, which ensure impeccable and flawless performance,” said Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima.

Other top-notch features of Max Pro X4+ are advanced chip for calling functions, smart dial pad, contacts and call logs, screen lock with password, 100+ watch faces, 600 nits brightness etc. These watches also have ultra-clear sound with a premium speaker. Max Pro X4+ watches are fashioned with premium rugged design and hard case. With three colour options – Midnight Black, Military Green & Desert Khaki, these watches are available both offline & all Online platforms at an introductory price of Rs 2699.

All Maxima smart watches are designed in a manner to cater not just to the needs of the customers having an eye to making a fashion statement with superior designs of watches but also the fitness enthusiasts. Max Pro X4+ has 30+ sports modes, Heart Rate (HR) / SpO2 / sleep monitoring features, and sedentary / drinking reminders. To further encourage fitness enthusiasts, recently, Maxima has roped in ace cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav as its newest brand ambassador. Surya Kumar Yadav has been a phenomenal figure in Indian cricket with his spectacular performances, which have boosted his stature to be in the hearts of millions of cricket enthusiasts.