Maxima reaches out to more smart watch frenzies with 1.85-inch Pure HD display Max Pro Shogun

New Delhi, January 9, 2023: Being dynamic in its endeavour to revamp Indian users’ experience towards technologically-advanced digital wristwatches, one of the fastest-growing players in the watch manufacturing and selling sector in the country, Maxima Watches has launched the new-age smart watch Max Pro Shogun at Rs. 1799. The latest addition to Maxima’s series of smartwatches is powered by a premium design with an oil finish.

The advanced watches are assembled with a 1.85” HD larger display and a 91% screen-to-body ratio. Max Pro Shogun comes with added features like an ultra-bright screen with 550 Nits brightness, advanced UI design, smart-controlled camera/music system, access to social media notifications, and DND/ power saver. Furthermore, the latest addition to Maxima’s smartwatch range has ‘Find my phone’, weather update facilities, a Calculator, etc.

“Our pursuit to stay dedicated to introducing Indian consumers to digitally-advanced smartwatches has been driven by our market acceptance. The customer trust we have earned keeps inspiring us to focus on innovation and technology to maintain high production standards. We stay optimistic yet again that our new smartwatch, Max Pro Shogun, will become as popular in the market as our previously introduced advanced watches,” said Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner, Maxima.

The Maxima smartwatches are designed in a manner to cater to the aspiring demands of fitness enthusiasts who also eye to make a fashion statement with superior designs of watches. Max Pro Shogun is equipped with over 120 sports modes with exercise records, four in-built games including Floppy, 2048, Hamster, and Battleship, HR / SpO2 / sleep monitoring, features supporting breathing exercises for stress management, drinking alert, sedentary reminder, alarm, stopwatch, timer, flashlight, and menstrual tracker. Additionally, with the new advanced smartwatch, users can avail of the Maxima SmartFit app.

Recently, Maxima has roped in ace cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav as its newest brand ambassador. Surya Kumar Yadav has been a phenomenal figure in Indian cricket with his spectacular performances, which have boosted his stature to be in the hearts of millions of Indian cricket enthusiasts. An elegant sports personality, Yadav is expected to expand further the market reach of Maxima, which has been dedicated to the manufacturing of unique watches and is planning to launch new, vibrant and amazing products in the coming month.