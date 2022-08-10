Maxima revamps Indian smart watches with Max Pro Knight

New Delhi: Further re-structuring the smart watch segment in India, Maxima has launched a new smart watch – Max Pro Knight. This new unisex watch has an iconic metal body and 44.5 mm round active display with 550 nits brightness. Apart from this, the Max Pro Knight is developed with artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice assistance, Bluetooth calling, SpO2, and heart rate sensors.

The new Max Pro Knight watch comes in three colour variants; rose gold-black, space black and silver. This smart watch also has in-built games, multiple sport modes and other useful features like calculator. It is loaded with one-tap silent feature, through which one can press the crown to silent the watch ring for incoming calls. Max Pro Knight is available online exclusively at Amazon and at authorised Maxima dealers.