Maxxis Tyres Aims at Premium Market in Karnataka; Eyes 5% share in the segment by 2021

New Delhi, 19th April 2021: Maxxis India, one of the world’s fastest growing tyre companies, today announced that it plans to earn 5% market share in Karnataka by 2021. Karnataka is one of the fastest growing two-wheeler markets for Maxxis in India.

To fulfil this target, Maxxis will focus on the top level tyre dealer showrooms to promote the range of high-quality tyres both for the scooter and motorcycle segment. The company will also strengthen the current channel partners and dealer network with a focus on engaging customers oriented towards performance & quality.

Commenting on the business plan, Mr. Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India said, “As we progress in the year 2021, we want to strengthen our regional footprint. The last 5 years gave us a good headway and we managed to establish our feet on the India map. We are fully committed to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and our key focus is to fulfil domestic market in the south region. Karnataka has good market potential for motorcycle as well as scooter tyres. Our strategy is to expand premium dealerships that will play a vital role in preparing our ground for the future development in this market.”

Maxxis 140/70-17 Extramaxx is a signature product and most preferred by bike enthusiasts in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. Some of the other premium bestselling products from Maxxis stable for the Karnataka market are: 100/80-17 M6311, 100/90-17 M6312, 110/70-17 M6233, 110/80-17 M6312, 120/80-17 M6312, 130/70-17 M6312, 140/60-17 M6312, 140/70-17 M6312. These products have created resonance for brand Maxxis in this region. Some of new range of tyres to be introduced are 2.75-17, 18 & 3.00-17, 18 TL Tyres.

Maxxis Tyres being a globally acclaimed brand with over 5-decade-old legacy, made inroads into the Indian manufacturing landscape since 2015. It’s ‘Made in India’ products have over the years gathered much respect from within the industry and from two-wheeler manufacturers.

Maxxis India is targeting to capture a market share of at least 15% of India’s two-wheeler tyre market by 2023. India market is touted to play a vital role in achieving Maxxis’s global vision to become one of the top 5 tyre manufactures in the world by 2026. Apart from catering to the domestic tyre market, the product portfolio from the Sanand, Ahmedabad facility will be exported to South Asia and will further expand to Africa and Middle East countries in the coming years. The company also has plans to set up 5 more plants in India which will also cater to the 4-wheeler tyres market.