Maya Brenner Captures Personal Stories From 20 Inspiring Women for Launch of New 14k Gold Charm Necklace Collection

Los Angeles, Calif. (November 1, 2022) – Charm necklaces can be beautiful jewelry by themselves, yet many hold intimate meaning for the wearer. The initials of a family, symbols of a connection or spiritual belief. Celebrity jeweler Maya Brenner knows that charm necklaces can tell a story, and with the launch of her new collection, she’s captured the personal reflections of more than a dozen Los Angeles women who inspire her.

The new charms are anchored in 14k yellow, rose and white gold. Then there are the charms: Angel Wing, Cross, Hamsa, Moon, Ohm, Paw, Recovery, and Star of David. Single charm necklaces start at $265 and these charms can be added to previously purchased necklaces.

New collection debuts November 1st on mayabrenner.com before heading to retail.

Bringing these charms to life, a video and photo shoot took place on October 6th, 7th, and 11th with a diverse group of 20 Los Angeles-based women sharing their stories with Maya. The photos and videos can be seen on Maya Brenner’s social platforms – Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest – as well as the company’s website.

The 20 L.A. women (and their Instagram handles) include:

Ellen Bennett (@EllenMarieBennett) – Ellen went to culinary school in Mexico City at the age of 18 and came back to LA to cook in some of the city’s best kitchens. After noticing a hole in the market for quality aprons she started her company Hedley & Bennett. Maya and Dustin attended Ellen’s vibrant 2019 wedding in Mexico City. Her bridal party included Joy Cho, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Chef Daniela Soto-Innes. Ellen and husband Casey welcomed son Nico in 2021. Ellen owns a letter necklace already and is getting a Star of David.

“Jewelry can express so much, including meaningful personal stories, which is why I’m thrilled that these fabulous women have all shared theirs – from struggles to successes, significant moments to life milestones – helping us all reflect on our own stories,” said Brenner.