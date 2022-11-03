mCaffeine launches sheet masks, eye masks and eye patches for your daily dose of Caffeine Infused Skincare

3rd November 2022, Mumbai: India’s first Caffeinated personal care brand, mCaffeine has added more products to its ever-growing skincare portfolio with its latest launches. The brand has introduced Coffee Sheet Masks, Green Tea Sheet Masks, Coffee Eye Masks and Coffee Hydrogel Under Eye Patches. The latest launches are infused with active ingredients such as Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Coconut Water and Fruit AHA Mix. These products are gentle yet effective making them ideal for all skin types and people of all genders. “mCaffeine continues to deliver products that are effective and work equally well for all skin types.” said Tarun Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder at mCaffeine. “We are delighted to bring in three new products that would help consumers personalize their skincare routines and address their distinct skin needs.”

The sheet masks have been launched under two categories namely Coffee & Green Tea with 3 variants available in both categories. These sheet masks are made from biodegradable fabric derived from the wood pulp of trees. Eye masks and eye patches are loaded with Caffeine

which is a proven remedy for reducing dark circles and puffiness.

“Apart from consistent routine-based products, consumers also needed products that they can use quickly to get faster results and these new offerings are crafted to help them do that. These products are loaded with active ingredients that show visible results after just a few

uses.” commented Tarun on why the brand came up with these launches. Here are mCaffeine’s latest launches and all you need to know about them:

Coffee Sheet Masks

There are three sheet masks with Coffee at their core. These are Coffee Sheet Mask with Hyaluronic Acid, Coffee Sheet Mask with Vitamin C and Coffee Sheet Mask with Coconut Water. Crafted for all skin types, these masks hydrate, moisturize and get rid of pigmentation to leave you with glowing and plump skin. In a study, more than 95% of subjects agreed that Coffee Sheet Mask with Hyaluronic Acid and Coconut Water kept their skin hydrated for up to 24 hours*.

Green Tea Sheet Masks

There are three Green Tea Sheet Masks namely Green Tea Sheet Mask with Vitamin C, Green Tea Sheet Mask with Niacinamide and Green Tea Sheet Mask with Fruit AHA Mix. Ideal for all skin types, these masks hydrate, control oil and acne to leave the skin plump and glowing.

Green Tea Sheet Masks also get rid of dark spots & pigmentation.

In a study, more than 95% of subjects agreed that Green Tea Sheet Mask with Niacinamide and Vitamin C kept their skin hydrated for up to 24 hours*.

Coffee Eye Mask (Pack of 3)

The Coffee Eye Mask comes in a set of 3. Loaded with superfood Caffeine, it reduces dark circles & puffiness. It also hydrates & refreshes the under-eye area. With a unique shape, Coffee Eye Mask offers cotton-like comfort. It’s easy to use, travel-friendly and provides an efficient quick fix for dehydrated skin. Users experienced more than 95% reduction in dark circles and puffiness as compared to neutral control after using Coffee Eye Mask.

Coffee Hydrogel Under Eye Patches

Crafted to instantly hydrate the under-eyes, Coffee Hydrogel Under Eye Patches provide cotton-like comfort. These patches come with Hydration Boost Moisture-Lock Technique that offers 2X hydration as compared to neutral control. Coffee Hydrogel Under Eye Patches

depuff the under eyes and reduce dark circles as well. These are easy to use and travel-friendly.

*Consumer study by CAP (College of American Pathologists) & NABL (National AccreditationBoard for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited laboratory These new additions will help them craft an effective skincare regimen based on their requirements.