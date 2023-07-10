mCaffeine Sets a New Standard in Beauty Industry with the Debut of Cocoa Kiss Lipsticks

India, July 10th, 2023: On World Chocolate Day, mCaffeine has marked its foray into the makeup segment with an expansion to its Cocoa range – a highly anticipated addition to its product lineup. The brand has unveiled its All-New Cocoa Kiss Lipsticks – in six stunning nude shades, which include Blush-Slush, Rose Martini, Mauve Velvet, Mocha Muse, Caramel Marvel, and Choco Melt designed not only to moisturize lips but also immerse oneself in the ultimate indulgence.

With this launch, mCaffeine has also unveiled its unique campaign #DareToIndulge, daring users to embrace a sense of boldness and adventure while exploring a range of nude shades they’ve never experienced before. Beauty enthusiasts are invited to indulge in these rich, creamy, long-wear, and ultra-moisturizing lipsticks, unlocking their inner boldness without compromising on comfort.

This line of lipsticks from mCaffeine comes to fruition based on extensive research highlighting the lack of lipsticks in the market that adequately hydrate the lips, often leaving them dry and patchy. Furthermore, the market lacks nude shades that complement the Indian skin tone. mCaffeine‘s Cocoa Kiss Lipsticks are thoughtfully crafted, taking into account the unique nuances of the Indian skin tone, with the intention of revolutionizing how cosmetic products are used.

Additionally, mCaffeine revolutionizes the beauty industry by marrying its skincare expertise with makeup in their lipsticks. With a deep understanding of skincare ingredients, they have formulated a unique combination that not only enhances beauty but also nourishes and cares for the lips. Their lipsticks deliver intense hydration and offer long-lasting wear, ensuring users feel confident and comfortable throughout the day, knowing that their lips are well taken care of.

These bullet lipsticks from mCaffeine are evenly pigmented and very lightweight on the lips. Moreover, the indulging properties of Cocoa provide continuous hydration, nourishment, and conditioning to the lips, thereby resulting in a soft and smooth texture. While this frees the consumers from the worries of dry and chapped lips, the matte finish adds a touch of elegance to the look. With every swipe, the lipsticks evoke a delightful sensation akin to savouring a bite of chocolate. At the same time, the fragrance and aftertaste are irresistibly chocolatey, just like a kiss of Cocoa. This remarkable range will make consumers feel good both inside and out.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Sharma, Co-founder & CEO of mCaffeine, said, “The Beauty and Personal Care industry is currently valued at $16 billion and is projected to reach $30 billion in the next five years. This presents a significant opportunity for multi-thousand crore brands, including mCaffeine. As a leading personal care brand, we understand the importance of meeting the demands of our audience. Innovation has always been a core value driving our success. Building on this foundation, we made the strategic decision to enter the beauty and makeup industry with a new range of nourishing and lightweight products. While we already offer a range of products like sunscreen and toner serum, this expansion into the beauty and makeup segment with our lipstick range represents a milestone for the brand. Our aim is to create products that stand out from the competition, differentiating our brand in the market.” Vaishali Gupta, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer at mCaffeine, added, “We are thrilled to announce our much-awaited entry into the makeup segment with the launch of our all-new lipstick range infused with a twist of self-care. At mCaffeine, our customers’ satisfaction is paramount. After careful consideration, extensive market research, and listening to our customers’ feedback, we decided to introduce lipsticks as our debut product in the cosmetic and makeup market. True to our core values of offering natural and vegan products, this exciting range has been meticulously curated with natural ingredients, ensuring that you indulge in the goodness of Cocoa. We strongly believe that makeup should be a holistic experience, enhancing not only outer beauty but also self-care and overall well-being. With this in mind, we set out to develop a collection of lipsticks that not only meet but exceed our customers’ expectations.”

The brand is actively working on expanding its product portfolio in the makeup and cosmetic segment. In the coming months, they have plans to launch new products, including concealers and other exciting additions yet to be announced. This expansion will complement their existing range of vegan and natural products, reflecting mCaffeine‘s commitment to revolutionizing the beauty industry with moisturizing offerings.

Experience the delightful sensation of mCaffeine‘s Cocoa Kiss Lipsticks and discover a world of beauty, nourishment, and self-indulgence. Explore the range on mCaffeine‘s website from 7th July 2023, 6 PM onwards: www.mcaffeine.com/