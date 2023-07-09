MCCI organized a 2 day HR & IR conclave – ‘Staying Ahead of the Curve’ in Chennai

Chennai, 9th July 2023:The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) organized a two-day HR & IR conclave ‘Staying Ahead of the Curve’in Chennai on July 7 and 8, 2023 (Friday & Saturday). The conclave was inaugurated by Mr. D. Rajendran, President, Zoho Corporation Pvt.Ltd and Mr.Simpson Emmanuel, CEO Roche India.

The first panel discussion of Friday on the theme ‘Futuristic Skilling – Trends & Shifts’, was chaired by Mr.S.Jaswanth, Deputy General Manager – HR, Rane Group with the other panellists including Mr. Jayaprakasan, CEO, NaanMudalvan Skill Initiative, Govt of Tamil Nadu, Mr. M. Pugalenthi, National Head HR (IA), Saint Gobain India Pvt. Ltd – Glass, Mr. Madhu Karunakaran, AVP & HR Leader, Maveric Systems Ltd, Mr.V.Subramaniam, Head – Skill Development, Sundaram Finance Ltd.

‘Immersive Technologies’, ‘Humanness in BANI’ are the other topics of the panel discussions in the first day witnessed rich perspectives by eminent speakers. Towards the end of the first day, a presentation on “Nan Mudalvan Job Portal” was made by Guidance Tamil Nadu & Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

The two day event witnessed panel discussions focusing on the key issues of re-positioning of HR &IR in the context of Labour Reforms, Problems of Handling Disciplinary Issues of Contract Labour, Contractualisation of Managerial Personnel and various other related issues, spread across different sessions.

The second day of the conclave, Saturday began with a special address by Mr. Md. Nazimuddin IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, Govt. of Tamil Nadu.

Renowned speakers including Mr.Venkataramani Suresh, CoFounder& Chief Business Officer – Karkinos, Mr.Sudhakar Raja, CEO – TRST Score, Mr.PrashantSrivastava, Founder & CEO – W.E.Matter&Mr.PeeyushArya – Deloitte Haskins & Sells addressed a topic “Future of Work”.

A White paper Presentation on CEO/CHRO/Academia prepared by Mr.ShyamSundar, VP HR, Brakes India Ltd, Prof. Sridhar Narayanan, Founder, GAME, and Mr. S. Jaswanth, DGM – HR, Rane Group.

Debate on ‘linking Productivity in Collective Bargaining’, Presentation on “Importance of building trust & long-term relationship”, Session on “Changing IR Landscape – Union Perspective” are the other key events of day two conclave.

Some of the eminent speakers and dignitaries were Mr. S. Suresh Babu, Bonfiglioli Transmissions Private Ltd, Mr.R.Kalyan, Head – HR, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Mr.Manigandan, GM & Domain Head – ER, Hyundai Motor Ltd., Mr.Jawahar Michael, IR Consultant, Mr. V. P. Ponnuswamy, Sr. IR Consultant, Mr. Suresh Pugalenthi, Head – HR, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Mr.S.Krishnamurthy, VP – Corporate Personnel & IR, Brakes India Pvt.Ltd., Dr.P.Srinivasan, Secretary – All India INTUC, President, National Engineering Employees, Mr.A.Selvavinayaka Raja, Vice President – HR, Rane Engine Valve Ltd.,

The conclave attracted the participation from industry stalwarts, academicians, government officials, CEOs, CHROs from various organizations. An assemblage of over 100 senior HR / IR leaders from diverse spheres shared their perspectives on the vital theme of the conclave.