MCCI organizes a conference on PHYGITAL 2022 in Chennai

Chennai, December 2022: Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) the oldest industry organization in Tamil Nadu and the second oldest in India organized an one day conference “PHYGITAL 2022” in Chennai.

Mr. Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Partner, Catalincs & Former CMD, Cognizant, India delivered the key note address; Mr. Ramkumar Shankar, Vice President, MCCI & MD, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd., welcomed the audience in the inaugural session.

The Indian economy is rapidly transitioning to a digitized economy across different industrial sectors and categories. As businesses pivoted towards PHYGITAL (Physical + Digital) mode, this one day conference aims to highlight the emerging trends in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Latest technologies to support the aspirations of the industry and the human connect etc., More than 120 people from various IT, Manufacturing and other sectors participated in the conference.

Eminent speakers including renowned experts such as Mr. Ukkalam Ram Mohan, Superintendent of Police – Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Suresh Raman, VP & Head of Chennai Operations – TCS, Mr. Gaurav Daga, Associate Vice President – Guidance Tamil Nadu, Mr. Rajeev Menon, Vice President – WIPRO Ltd., shared their views at the conference.

Few exciting topics like “Scope and Challenges: Man-Machine Interface”, “Cybercrime Investigation & Forensic Relating to Industry”, “Human Factor: Human Experience to Technologies” were covered in the Technical Sessions & Panel Discussions of the daylong conference.

PHYGITAL a combo of the Technology and Human Factors, the underlying focus of Industry 5.0, would be the way forward to accelerate the business growth and also creating new and high value jobs.

