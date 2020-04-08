McDonald’s India introduces a unique ‘Work from Home’ policy for its Restaurant Management Team and Frontline Crew

Westlife Development Ltd that owns and operates McDonald’s Restaurants in West and South India has introduced a unique ‘Work From Home’ policy for its restaurant management teams and the frontline crew, who are unable to go to work due to the nation-wide lock down. The move is intended to keep the youth of the country productively engaged in these unprecedented times and upskill them for a strong comeback as soon as normalcy resumes.

The company has adapted many of its classroom training modules digitally, and introduced e-learning modules, quizzes, masterclasses by managers and many more creative learning sessions, which employees can access on their phone while in quarantine at home. This initiative by Westlife Development is aimed to make sure that the team continues to learn and grow even when they are staying home.

The e-learning modules include McCafé masterclass, equipment masterclass and a number of development and orientation programs for employees across different positions in the restaurants, among others. The initiative is set to benefit the company’s close to 10,000 employees, who can access these modules at the click of a button on their digital devices including mobile phones.

The company has created a strong framework to support employees through the process and track their progress on a regular basis. This has been enabled by the company’s strong digital capabilities that have been developed to support agility and innovation.

Speaking on this one-of-a-kind initiative, Seema Arora Nambiar, Senior Vice President, Menu, Marketing and People Resources at McDonald’s India West and South says “At McDonald’s India, we are committed to the well-being and growth of our people. In these unprecedented times, we have created this unique program to make sure that our crew is empowered to use their time efficiently. Through this, we hope to keep our people engaged, connected and motivated, so they are able to come back to work better and stronger.”