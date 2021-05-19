McDonald’s launches incredible 3-piece meals starting at just INR 99*

New Delhi, 19 May, 2021: McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced 3-piece meals starting at just INR 99*. This is a part of McDonald’s commitment to offering incredible value to its customers while serving up more of the delicious food customers crave. The new 3-piece meals feature a choice of burgers from all-time McDonald’s favourites like McAloo Tikki or McEgg, or popular classics such as Chicken McGrill, McVeggie or McChicken, along with fries and coke.

These meals will be available for a limited time at McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India across platforms including McDelivery, drive-thru’s, take away, or in-store (wherever allowed by the local authorities)**. Customers can also place their McDelivery order via WhatsApp by simply sending ‘Hi’ to 9953916666 and following easy steps.

“We have built this menu with variety and value firmly in mind for value and satiation seeking customers. Customers can enjoy their favourite McDonald’s menu items at a great value offered with McDonald’s elevated food safety and hygiene standards,” said, Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer, McDonald’s India – North and East. Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India.

McDonald’s has also extended the #MatchedByYou offer that gives customers the choice of adding a Coke or Fries with select McDonald’s menu items at just INR 45.

Providing everyday value has been at the core of McDonald’s. Recently, McDonald’s introduced its brand app – ‘McDonald’s’. This is a single go-to mobile platform for customers to access exclusive and the best offer and deals in-store and at drive-thru’s, access McDelivery services, provide feedback and do much more.

McDonald’s Safety

Recently, McDonald’s announced an employee vaccination drive aimed at benefitting more than 5,000 people employed across the corporate office in Delhi, full-time and part-time restaurant employees across 11 states in North and East India including delivery riders.

As McDonald’s proactively monitors the impact of the COVID-19 situation, it is continuously making changes to enhance the processes and restaurant operations with the safety of the employees, customers, and the communities on top priority.

Since the onset of COVID-19, McDonald’s has introduced nearly 50-plus process changes in its restaurant operations under its global Safety+ program. These measures include, but not limited to, mandatory daily wellness and temperature checks for everyone (crew, customers and delivery partners), compulsory facemasks for everyone, enhanced focus on hand hygiene with frequent handwashing and gloves for the crew. Hand sanitizers are available at all restaurants all the time for everyone to use.

Front counters and DTs have been fitted with protective screens. Contactless ordering, payment, and contactless delivery options are available for customers to minimize human contact. All restaurants have visual cues on furniture and floor to help customers and employees maintain adequate physical distance from each other and follow Covid-protocols. Customers will also notice foot-operated taps in the restrooms. Furthermore, the sanitation protocol has been further strengthened by introducing broad-spectrum hospital-grade sanitizers to disinfect all frequently touched points/surfaces in the restaurants.

With Food safety and quality always at the core, all McDonald’s products go through comprehensive quality checks, from farm to table, so that the customers can enjoy safe and delicious food every time they choose McDonald’s.

With these and many more safety measures, McDonald’s is ensuring that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees.

*The value meal prices can vary as per choice of burgers. All prices exclusive of GST and may vary across locations and formats. The offer includes a small Coke and small Fries.

**Offer available at select McDonald’s India – North and East restaurants.

About McDonald’s India – North and East: McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. McDonald’s is committed to delivering the highest quality restaurant experience to its customers in India and serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients sourced locally. McDonald’s serves millions of customers annually at its 150 restaurants across North and East of India and provides direct employment to more than 5,000 people. With a customer-centric approach, McDonald’s operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants, McDelivery for customer convenience and experience.

For more information and updates, please log on to www.mcdindia.com, or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.