McDonald’s opens in Iris Broadway in New Gurgaon

McDonald’s India North & East (owned and operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.) has launched a new restaurant at Iris Broadway mall in Sector 85 & 86, Gurugram. Spread across 4693 sq. ft. area, this is the first McDonald’s restaurant in New Gurgaon which is poised to intrigues and attract people in and around the vicinity.

Offering dine-in, takeaway and delivery option to the customers, the outlet is likely to cater to approx. 300,000 people residing in close vicinity of Iris Broadway mall. Owing to its scrumptious menu and value for money, McDonald’s holds a special place amongst food lovers across all age groups. The coming of McDonald’s in Iris Broadway mall brings convenience and accessibility to the people of New Gurgaon.

As a commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s has launched ‘Safety+’ program which includes nearly 50-plus process changes with enhanced hygiene and safety practices to ensure that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees.

Mr. Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris said “We are delighted to have American Food Giant McDonald’s at our Iris Broadway mall. This is IInd property of Trehan Iris, where McDonald’s have opened their outlet. They are already with us at Iris Tech Park, Sector 48, Sohna Road where they have taken approx. 8000 Sq Ft area. Iris Broadway has best of the brand mix. It offers the shoppers a truly shopping, eating and entertainment experience. 90% of the mall space is leased and for the remaining, we are in advanced stages of discussion with some of the best brands. We believe that with McDonald’s now operational, it will surely excite people and have another reason to visit Iris Broadway.”

With the constantly increasing traction of retailers and visitors, Iris Broadway is focused on facilitating the best-in-class experience for its partners and customers. The mall is a one-stop experiential place for shopping and entertainment.