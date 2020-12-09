MD speech and Prof. Michael Kremer’s keynote speech

The NSE-NYU Initiative was set-up in 2012 as a collaboration between the New York University’s Stern School of Business and the National Stock Exchange of India. The objective of this Initiative is to promote research in Finance for effective policy making. The 2020 conference marks the eighth successful year of our engagement with NYU Stern. Over the years, this Initiative has served as an international forum for academia, and industry to exchange ideas and discuss issues related to finance, banking, corporate governance and capital markets, specifically for India.

The Initiative supports six research papers every year, which are selected through an international call for papers. There is a team of eminent professors from across the globe that is involved in the selection process, along with the NSE and NYU. These papers are reviewed before and after the conference and are later published under the NSE Working Papers Series on our website. A concise, non-technical version of the papers in easy to understand language called White Papers are also published on the website for the non-academic community. I am happy to inform you that some of the papers presented in the past conferences here have been published in prestigious publications of global repute such as the Journal of Finance, Journal of Financial Economics, and Management Science. The papers this year comprise research in topics such as portfolio inventory risk, geographical variation in investment, effect of government guarantees on financial stability, power of financial literacy among women, retail trading in IPOs, role of speculative investors, and effect of armed conflict on lending decisions.

We have an interesting speaker line-up this year too. The highlight of the 3-day virtual conference is the keynote address by 2019 Nobel laureate for economics Michael Kremer of the University of Chicago. In his address Prof. Kremer will share his insights on ‘Investing in Innovation for Development’. His speech will be very topical, as the COVID crisis has emphasised the need for innovation and resilience and pushed companies to change their business models and strategies to become more agile and sustainable.

When it comes to investing in innovation, financial markets play a very important role in providing access to capital. While equity markets in India are relatively well-developed, its bond markets are still at a nascent stage. Bond markets are crucial as a source of funding for corporates in addition to bank credit. Despite the growth in primary issuances of debt securities in the last few years, the performance of secondary market in terms of volumes traded has a lot of catching up to do. A vibrant corporate bond market can help provide the necessary long-term funding that will support investment and economic growth in India. The panel discussion tomorrow will shed some light on what India can learn and unlearn from the experiences of developed economies and discuss policy-actions that will help address some of the issues faced by India’s bond markets today.

And last but not the least, we will end the 3-day event with another high-profile keynote address by NourielRoubini of New York University. Prof. Roubini is a well-known figure in the global academic and business community. In his address, he will share his views on the COVID crisis and the global economic outlook for 2021. As we complete a year into the COVID-19 crisis, the world has seen a sharp decline in the growth outlook for a number of economiessince the beginning of the crisis, and prospects of an accelerated recovery remain mixed. In this light, Prof. Roubini’s address on the future macroeconomic conditions for the global economy will be very insightful.