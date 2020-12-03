MDI Gurgaon Professors appear in world’s top 2%

Marking a milestone, two professors from India’s leading B-school, MDI Gurgaon have figured among the top 2 per cent scientists in a global list based on an independent peer-reviewed study titled “A standardized citation metrics author database annotated for scientific field”. The authors of this study, one of them is from the prestigious Stanford University, released a list of 1,59,683 scholars out of which nearly 1,500 are from India.

The scholars are ranked across all scientific fields based on their ranking of a composite indicator that considers six citation metrics namely total citations; Hirsch h-index; co-authorship-adjusted Schreiber hm-index; number of citations to papers as single author; number of citations to papers as single or first author; and number of citations to papers as single, first, or last author.

Prof. Rajesh Kumar Singh, Professor in Operations Management has ranked first among 5 Indian researchers in the Business and Management category. His global rank in the list is 252. Prof. Sajal Ghosh, Associate Professor in Economics made it to the list of world’s top 2% scientists from the Energy category while his global ranking is 1790.

Congratulating the Professors, Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, MDI Gurgaon said, “Expanding the research output of a B-school is of high priority as it brings enormous rewards to the faculty and the business school. MDI’s effort to promote research is yielding outstanding results. This recognition of two of our professors in the list of the world’s top 2 % scientists has brought great pride to the Institute. I congratulate both on their well-deserved success.”

“MDI encourages research and has a very facilitative research policy for faculty members. It is our conscious decision to improve both quantity and quality of research and publications at MDI. Global recognition like this will further promote research environment at MDI Gurgaon. Hearty congratulations to both the professors” added Prof. P. C. Biswal, Dean – Research & Accreditations, MDI Gurgaon.

MDI has a vibrant research environment encouraging rigorous interdisciplinary research activities in current and contemporary areas of management. The academic community at MDI is involved in action-centric research work of a consistently higher international standards. The scholars have access to a state-of-the-art library, which has a large and diverse collection of books and online journals.