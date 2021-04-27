Meals On Wheels for Kids expands to Tarpon Springs, East Lake, Odessa, and Palm Harbor

Delivering meals and shelf stable food to children, and their families, when attending school remotely

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, research and program development, is now delivering Meals On Wheels for Kids Tampa Bay (MOW4Kids) in Tarpon Springs, East Lake, Odessa, and Palm Harbor in Pinellas County. MOW4Kids delivers lunchtime meals to children who depend on school meals and are at home when school is out of session or when learning remotely. Deliveries take place out of St. Nicholas Church Community Center in Tarpon Springs. Eligible households may apply to receive MOW4Kids at www.mow4kids.org.

The Network’s innovative MOW4Kids program, the first program of its kind, launched last March. MOW4Kids, was developed to serve children, 18 years or younger, with meals delivered to their home by volunteers when school is out of session or when learning remotely. MOW4Kids is an alternative option for kids that are not able to access meal distribution sites; and/or 2) kids that have difficulty accessing food pantries. The program currently serves areas throughout Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Pasco Counties.

Volunteer are needed each week to help pack boxes of food at St. Nicholas Church Community Center in Tarpon Springs. Volunteers with level 2 background checks are needed to help deliver Meals On Wheels for Kids on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays starting at 10AM. Volunteers drive their own vehicles to deliver shelf stable boxes of food and cold meal packs to children and families. Routes take about 60 minutes to complete.

At the core of this Meals on Wheels program is nutritious food delivered to the homes of children and their families. The program provides meals, shelf stable groceries, including produce, as resources allow. Children may experience an increase in overall nutrition, food security, and feelings of social connectedness from volunteers stopping by.