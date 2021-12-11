Meals On Wheels for Kids’ Holidays On Wheels teams up with Metropolitan Ministries to deliver food and toys throughout the community this holiday season

Network to End Hunger’s Meals On Wheels for Kids program ensures that homebound and transportation-disadvantaged families have a nutritious and joyous holiday season

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, research, and program development, will partner again this holiday season with Metropolitan Ministries to fulfill its annual Meals On Wheels for Kids’ (MOW4Kids) Holidays On Wheels program.

The program will deliver a full holiday meal and toys to 4,500 homebound and transportation-disadvantaged families with children living in Tampa Bay this December. TBNEH will utilize over 300 volunteers to deliver to households that are homebound and do not have access to a reliable vehicle to get to other Metropolitan Ministries holiday meal distribution sites.

“In Tampa Bay, thousands of kids and their families live in fear of going hungry this holiday season,” said Caitlyn Peacock, Executive Director of TBNEH. “Most of us look forward to enjoying a delicious meal during the holidays, yet many of our neighbors will not have food on their table. The Meals on Wheels for Kids’ Holidays On Wheels program, in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, will ensure homebound and transportation-disadvantaged kids and their families have a healthy and happy holiday season.”

Holidays On Wheels deliveries will occur between 9:00 AM-2:00 PM on Monday, December 13 (delivery of holiday meal ingredients and toys for children).

“We are incredibly grateful to partner with the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger to continue homebound deliveries this holiday season,” said Tim Marks, Metropolitan Ministries president, and CEO. “We’re preparing to serve a total of 33,000 families, and many do not have access to transportation and simply can’t get to us. Together with the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger, we can reach those facing immense hardship.”

Volunteers will pick up route sheets and special delivery items from various Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent pick-up sites throughout the tri-county area or the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field and utilize their vehicles to deliver food and joy this holiday season. Visit www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer to create a volunteer account and sign up to deliver. Once the volunteer car is loaded, routes will take about 60 minutes to complete.

ABOUT TAMPA BAY NETWORK TO END HUNGER

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. TBNEH is a 501(c)3 nonprofit agency and relies on its community for support. For more information, visit www.NetworktoEndHunger.org.

ABOUT METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES

As a local, independent nonprofit, we have provided services that alleviate suffering, promote dignity, and instill self-sufficiency for at-risk and homeless families in Tampa Bay since 1972. The Ministries’ vision is to be America’s most effective and innovative caregiver for those in need. Metropolitan Ministries’ main campus is located at 2002 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602, and the Pasco campus is located at 3214 US HWY 19, Holiday, FL 34691. For more information, visit www.metromin.org.