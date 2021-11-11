Meals On Wheels for Kids’ Holidays On Wheels teams up with Metropolitan Ministries to deliver Thanksgiving meals this Monday

Network to End Hunger’s Meals On Wheels for Kids program ensures that homebound and transportation-disadvantaged families have a nutritious and joyous holiday season

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, research, and program development, will partner again this holiday season with Metropolitan Ministries to fulfill its annual Meals On Wheels for Kids’ (MOW4Kids) Holidays On Wheels program.

The program will deliver a full holiday meal and toys to 2,000 homebound and transportation-disadvantaged families with children living in Tampa Bay this November and December. TBNEH will utilize over 300 volunteers to deliver to households that are homebound and do not have access to a reliable vehicle to get to other Metropolitan Ministries holiday meal distribution sites.

“In Tampa Bay, thousands of kids and their families live in fear of going hungry this holiday season,” said Caitlyn Peacock, Executive Director of TBNEH. “Most of us look forward to enjoying a delicious meal during the holidays, yet many of our neighbors will not have food on their table. The Meals on Wheels for Kids’ Holidays On Wheels program, in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, will ensure homebound and transportation-disadvantaged kids and their families have a healthy and happy holiday season.”

Holidays On Wheels deliveries will occur between 9:00 AM-2:00 PM on Monday, November 15 (delivery of Thanksgiving meal ingredients) and Monday, December 13 (delivery of holiday meal ingredients and toys for children).

Families who qualify can register now for the December delivery by visiting www.networktoendhunger.org/holidays-on-wheels. Registration for the November delivery has closed.

The program is open to households with children (0-18 years) living in Hillsborough, Pasco, or Pinellas counties.

An eligible household must either 1) lack access to a working or reliable vehicle and are unable to get rides for life-sustaining trips: medical, grocery, work, job-related training/education, and other vital services, or 2) is led by an adult that is largely homebound due to disability or illness.

The head of the household must pass a background check and an adult must be home to receive the delivery.

Deadlines to register for Thanksgiving is November 2nd and the December registration deadline is November 26th.

“We are incredibly grateful to partner with the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger to continue homebound deliveries this holiday season,” said Tim Marks, Metropolitan Ministries president, and CEO. “We’re preparing to serve a total of 33,000 families, and many do not have access to transportation and simply can’t get to us. Together with the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger, we can reach those facing immense hardship.”

Volunteers will pick up route sheets and special delivery items from various Metropolitan Ministry Holiday Tent pick-up sites throughout the tri-county area or the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field and utilize their vehicles to deliver food and joy this holiday season. Visit www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer to create a volunteer account and sign up to deliver. Once the volunteer car is loaded, routes will take about 60 minutes to complete.