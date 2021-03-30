Meals On Wheels for Kids needs volunteer drivers in Tampa

Delivering lunchtime meals and shelf stable food to children and their families

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, research, and program development, is in great need of volunteers to help deliver Meals On Wheels for Kids (MOW4Kids) in Tampa each week. The program relies on over 125 volunteers to help deliver lunchtime meals to children who are learning remotely and are at risk of going hungry.

The Network’s innovative MOW4Kids program, the first program of its kind, launched last March in response to COVID-19 school closures. MOW4Kids is an alternative option for kids that are not able to access meal distribution sites throughout the county; and/or 2) kids that have difficulty accessing food pantries.

Volunteer are needed to help pack boxes of food at Community Stepping Stones (CSS) (1101 E River Cove St) and TC Delivers (7002 Parke E Blvd) in Tampa on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week. Deliveries occur on Mondays and Wednesdays out of CSS and Mort Elementary School (1806 E Bearss Ave East). Background checked volunteers drive their own vehicles to deliver shelf stable boxes of food and cold meal packs to children and families. Delivery begins at 10AM and routes take about 60 minutes to complete.

Sign up to volunteer now by visiting www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer.