Meals On Wheels for Kids needs volunteer drivers

Delivering lunchtime meals and shelf-stable food to children and their families

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, research, and program development, is in great need of volunteers to help pack and deliver Meals On Wheels for Kids (MOW4Kids) in Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties each week. Background checked volunteers drive their own vehicles to deliver shelf-stable boxes of food and cold meal packs to children and families. Delivery begins at 10 AM on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays and routes take about 60 minutes to complete.

Sign up to volunteer now by visiting www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer.

The Network’s innovative MOW4Kids program, the first program of its kind, launched in March 2020. MOW4Kids is an alternative option for kids that are not able to access meal distribution sites and/or kids that have difficulty accessing food pantries. The program relies on over 150 volunteers to help deliver lunchtime meals to children who are at home and are at risk of going hungry.

To receive free meals delivered to your home, visit www.mow4kids.org or call (813) 344-5837.

The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org to help support the MOW4Kids program. A donation of just $20 will provide a week of Meals On Wheels for Kids deliveries to children in need. For additional information, please call the Network at (813) 344-5837.