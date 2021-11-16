Medall Announces Appointment of Ravi Aggarwal As Chief Operating Officer

Bangalore, November 16 2021: In line with the organizational transformation Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd has undertaken with its new brand identity and a new tagline, ‘experts who care’ coupled with an aggressive expansion plan, the integrated diagnostics leader recently announced the appointment of Ravi Aggarwal as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Ravi Aggarwal will be primarily responsible for driving the growth/expansion plans of Medall which includes both the top-line and bottom-line growth. He will also be overseeing all Sales, Marketing, Franchisee Operations, Lab operations, customer operations, infrastructure, and procurement.

Commenting on Ravi joining Medall, Arjun Ananth, CEO, Medall, said, “Ravi Aggarwal joins Medall at a time when the brand has embarked on a transformation journey with its aggressive growth and expansion plans including separate divisions soglely focused on corporate wellness and speciality tests. Ravi’s appointment reflects our strategy and desire to accelerate our growth. With a host of new initiatives planned over the next 12-18 months, Ravi will play a crucial role in driving this to fruition and taking brand Medall to its next growth trajectory”.

Ravi Aggarwal, COO, Medall says, “I am very excited to embark on this new journey and humbled by the trust the organization has placed in me. With the COVID-19 pandemic putting the spotlight on healthcare, more so preventive healthcare, Medall with its pedigree of high-quality service and new brand identity is at the right place at the right time to catapult itself into becoming the most trusted one-stop shop for all health & wellness needs of consumers. I look forward to working with all stakeholders and making a meaningful difference to the vision Medall has chalked out.”

Ravi brings more than two decades of rich experience across some of the renowned healthcare brands like Ranbaxy, Merck, Elder Healthcare, MSD Pharmaceuticals and Pathkind Labs. Ravi Aggarwal joins Medall from SRL Diagnostics where he was the COO for South, West, Central India and International Business.

About Medall: Medall is among India’s fastest-growing integrated Healthcare Diagnostics. With 7500 plus customer touchpoints in 7states and 70+ districts, 22 NABL accredited labs, Medall provides both radiology and pathology services under one roof. With a strong focus on digitisation and deployment of state-of-the-art technology, Medall is pioneering clinical and technological innovations in Diagnostics. For more info visit: https://www.medall.in