Meddo acquires Doxper in a cash and stock deal, becoming the largest outpatient health-tech player in the country

Meddo, India’s first and largest physical-digital smart outpatient care platform, announced its acquisition of Doxper today in a cash and stock deal. Doxper is a prominent leader in the prescription digitisation space, with a strong client base of 4000+ doctors, and lists eminent stakeholders like Manipal Hospitals, Nanavati Max Hospital, BLK Max, KIMS Hospitals, Wockhardt, C.K Birla, Cloudnine and many more as part of its roster.

With this acquisition, Meddo is cementing its place as one of the largest health-tech players in the country in the outpatient care space with more than 1.5 crore digitized prescriptions and over 1 crore patients, further adding another 3-4 Lakh patients every month to their base.

Talking about the rationale behind the acquisition, Saurabh Kochhar, Founder, and CEO, Meddo said, “Outpatient care in India today is worse off than where it was a few decades ago – with both trust and transparency in the system flailing. The healthcare journey starts in the clinics for most of us and it should end there for 98% of patients. To enable that, we need tailor-made solutions for India, which would inadvertently rely on network and tech to be able to make a tangible difference at scale. This acquisition is just the leap needed in this very direction. Enabling Meddo’s one-stop care for millions of patients across the Doxper network, in addition to their prescription technology, creates the right ecosystem to fundamentally transform outpatient care, which has been our goal from the get-go.”

Commenting on this, Mr Shailesh Prithani, Co-Founder & CEO, Doxper said, “In the currently cluttered health-tech space, Meddo stands out with its clear and razor-sharp vision to streamline the unorganized and fragmented outpatient space in the country. The fruition of this goal will mean a significant reduction in hospitalisation and associated cost burden. We truly believe in Meddo’s omni-channel fulfilment led approach and are excited to join this transformative journey. We are confident that our integration will enhance and improve clinical outcomes for clinicians and patients.”

With close to 250+ fully branded and digitized smart clinics in Delhi and Bangalore, Meddo is the largest chain of organized primary healthcare in the country. With Doxper in its fold, Meddo plans to scale up its branded full suite clinics to 1000 plus within the next 12-15 months across the 10 top-tier markets within the country. In the last few months, the venture launched relevant solutions like L1 COVID centres, teleconsultation services, diagnostic solutions and an extremely useful and cost-effective healthcare membership called MeddoSure.