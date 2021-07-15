Meddo expands to Bangalore, to launch 200 full service medical centres by year end

15th July 2021, India: Meddo Health a tech start-up that transforms OPD clinics into fully digitised medical service centres, today announced its entry in Bangalore. Meddo enjoys a network of 250 plus clinics in Delhi NCR and has over 400 general physicians, specialists, and super specialist doctors in its network- in Delhi. Bangalore has a heterogenous mix of 10,000 independent OPD clinics and being a tech hub, the city presents promising opportunities for Meddo to expand its network and organise the primary healthcare segment. With the recent closure of Pre-series A funding of 6million, Meddo is bullish and plans to expand its presence and offerings. Meddo will be launching 20 fully branded and digitised medical centres within the first month of the launch and is targeting to scale up to 200 clinics by the end of the year.

Talking about the expansion plans, Mr. Saurabh Kochhar, Founder and CEO, Meddo, said, “Bangalore is a technology hub and majority consumers are tech natives or early adopters. This makes the market conducive for uptake of omni-channel innovations and solutions like Meddo. To begin with, we will focus on Central and South Bangalore and launch approximately 200 clinics within the 1st six months of operations within the city. Depending on the uptake by the consumer, clinicians, and allied stakeholders, we will plan the second phase of expansion to more remote corners of the city and beyond. Our aim is to expand to top 10 cities of the country within the next two years.”

Talking about the criteria for shortlisting suitable OPD clinics for overhauling and conversion to a fully digitised Meddo medical centre he added, “Meddo enjoys the unique advantage of interacting with the patients and the clinicians first-hand and therefore has access to insights. Over years, we have built a strong understanding of patient needs and empathise with clinical priorities and limitations. Meddo works at bridging the gap between the two by scaling the infrastructure, technology and offering administrative support before and after the consultation to complete a patient and clinician’s journey. We understand nuances of the doctor discovery process and including hard and soft criterias like the qualification of the doctor, overall experience and intricacies involved in running the practice, which help us identify areas of good partnership.

Conceived with a vision to organise and streamline the ambulatory care sector in India, Meddo Health has been evolving dynamically since 2018 to remain agile and relevant in the current healthcare eco-system. Meddo’s solution-oriented approach ensured that the organisation innovated during the COVID-19 pandemic and contributed by way of solutions such as FOC tele-consultations, home collection enabled diagnostics support, association with local authorities and Govt. bodies to launch tech enabled WhatsApp service assistance and partnership with Treebo to launch subsidised L1 facilities for isolation and medical care. In addition to this, Meddo also launched a subscription-based membership service called MeddoSure that furthers the idea of proactive and preventive healthcare. Meddo’s efforts in the direction of streamlining primary care via digitisation are in synch with the Government’s vision stated in the progressive National Digital Health Mission and will also bring inclusiveness to deepen the penetration of health insurance in the country.

Over the next few months, Meddo plans to launch a digital marketing campaign to announce its entry in Bangalore and will initiate a dialogue with diverse medical stakeholders within the city including doctors, diagnostic chains, technology solution providers and more. To celebrate the milestone, Meddo plans to announce a consumer offer centred around MeddoSure which encourages behaviour change from being reactive towards one’s healthcare needs to be more proactive and embracing the power of preventive healthcare.