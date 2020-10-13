Meddo offers free tele-consultation with COVID-19 testing, launches a marketing campaign to spread awareness

Meddo Health is a network of over 300 plus digitally-enabled full-service OPD health centres in Delhi NCR. Founded by Mr. Saurabh Kochhar and Dr. Naveen Nishchal, this new age health-tech startup is fundamentally transforming and organising how healthcare is provided in our country. They have partnered with clinics to upgrade them into full-service health centres by providing one-stop care to all the patients and digitally enabling the entire healthcare ecosystem using in-house technology and systems. To support the Union Health Ministry’s intent to achieve a higher level of COVID-19 testing, Meddo has activated its network of 15 plus ICMR authorised pathology labs which have the capability to collect and process thousands of samples daily.

Meddo undertook over COVID-19 tests earlier this year in the month of April, in line with the ICMR guidelines and has the experience of working in this space. The organisation also offered free tele-consult for consumers during the lockdown for a period of 3 months. Lauding the ministry for relaxing the testing norms, Mr. Saurabh Kochhar, Founder and CEO, Meddo said, “The health ministry relaxed the testing norms around COVID-19 last month to simplify modalities and increase coverage. This move will help release hospitals and IPD institutions of the growing pressure and is a great step towards containing community spread. A a large number of patients are asymptomatic, early detection is the key to timely recovery limiting the need for the hospital admission.”

Sharing details of their marketing campaign, he added, “While relaxing the COVID-19 testing norm was a much-needed move, many people are still unaware of this change. The flexibility offered by the Union Health Ministry to the state authorities should be spoken about in consumer circles to spread awareness and more and more digital players should contribute to home-sample collection and processing. We have partnered with one of the most popular radio channels to spread awareness and have activated our social and digital platforms as well.

Meddo resumed COVID-19 testing in August. All necessary safety precautions are being taken by the brand and its network partners to protect themselves and prospective patients so their COVID warriors may undertake their duty effectively. In addition, Meddo offers free doctor follow up teleconsultation to the patients along with the report.