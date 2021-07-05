Medgate today announces its 11th edition of MT India Healthcare Awards 2021 and conducts 1st Jury meet.



Medgate Today – India’s largest healthcare magazine, in association with Medical Fair India – India No. 1 healthcare and Medical event, organised the Jury Committee Meeting of the annual MT India Awards 2021 of the 11th edition on 05th July 2021 through Zoom. Mr Afzal Kamal, the Founder and Editor, Medgate Today Magazine and Chairman, Medgate Today Awards introduced the jury members and drew the attention to the virtual nature of awards this year due to the pandemic and how it is important to appreciate our warriors of the healthcare sector for their commendable work.

The meeting was attended by Dr Girdhar Gyani, Director General at AHPI and Advisor to Govt. of India and Mentor MFI, Dr Jitendar Sharma, MD & CEO at AMTZ and Senior Fellow- NITI Ayog, Mr Rajiv Nath, MD at HMD and Forum Coordinator at AiMeD, Chairman of the Jury, MFI, Mr Anjan Bose, Former Founding Secretary General of NATHEALTH, Ms Veena Kohli, CEO, Vanguard Diagnostics AND President, ADMI, Dr Naveen Nischal, Chairman, Voice of Healthcare, Co-Founder- Meddo, Dr B K Rana, Founding CEO at QAI, Mr Jatin Mahajan, MD at J. Mitra & Co., as part of the Jury Committee Members. The session was moderated by Mr Surajit Bit, Director Projects & Marketing Communication, Messe Düsseldorf India Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the MT India Awards is to recognise and honour the doers and pioneers of the healthcare sector.

The Jury Committee considered the nomination process, categories and timelines for the Awards for 2021. The Awards Jury Committee members gave their valuable suggestions with the nomination and selection process and suggested some ideas which will be implemented based on the unprecedented times of the Healthcare and Medical Industry.

Originally, the 11th edition of MT India Awards function 2021 was scheduled to be held at Medical Fair India, New Delhi on 18th August 2021 in a physical form. Due to lockdown and uncertainty, the organisers have cancelled the event. The award function will be held in a virtual format on the evening of 18th September 2021 based on the situation.

Meanwhile, the 11th MT India Awards Jury Committee will announce the names of the Awardees at the evening function on 18th July 2020 through a virtual evening event to be attended by the healthcare industry stakeholders.

The awards will be presented to top performers in the individual and organisation categories in the healthcare and medical industry and also the unsung heroes who have relentlessly worked during this COVID era.

For nominations, please visit: https://medgatetoday.com/11th-mt-india-awards-nominations/