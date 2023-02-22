Media literacy differentiates between facts and fiction: Prof. Dwivedi

New Delhi, February 2023: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in collaboration with the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET) and the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), is organising a five-day online training programme on “Media Literacy.” The training will take place from February 20 to February 24, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

During the inaugural session, Director-General of IIMC Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Dwivedi, emphasized the importance of media literacy in today’s digital world. He highlighted that with the rise of social media and other digital platforms, misinformation has become a significant issue and media literacy will empower individuals to distinguish between facts and fiction. Prof. Anubhuti Yadav from IIMC briefed the audience about the need and scope of media literacy, emphasizing that people who are media and information literate are more likely to reject invalidated information, biases, stereotypes that reinforce inequalities between women and men of all ages. Dr. Amit Ranjan from NCERT discussed the need for media discourse at all levels of education.

The upcoming sessions will feature Prof. KS Arul from IGNOU, Dr. Kulveen Trehan from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Dr. Vedabhyas Kundu from Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, who will interact with participants on media literacy in teaching and learning, advertising literacy and media literacy and non-violent communication.

The training is live-streamed on the NCERT official YouTube channel and will also be simulcast through PMeVIDYA DTH TV channels numbered #6-12.

This training program presents an excellent opportunity for individuals to improve their media literacy skills, gain a better understanding of media messages and their impact, and learn how to use media to create their messages.