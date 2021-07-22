MediBuddy collaborates with Harbhajan Singh to launch the new campaign #IndiaFitHai

MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform has collaborated with the cricketing legend Harbhajan Singh to launch a new campaign #IndiaFitHai, to promote fitness and encourage individuals to embrace a healthier lifestyle. The campaign has been launched in light of the platform’s recent announcement to be the official health partner at the India tour of the Sri Lanka Series.

Through this campaign, Harbhajan Singh aka Bhajji urges the audience to stay connected to doctors anytime anywhere for their health problems on MediBuddy app for unlimited consultations. Bhajji reiterates and wants to spread the message that it is very important to look after one’s health and focus on staying fit and healthy because ‘agar tum fit ho toh’, #IndiaFitHai.

MediBuddy, who has always been at the forefront of promoting health, has launched this campaign to highlight the importance of fitness. People leading sedentary lifestyles, individuals no longer prioritize health, have resulted in the rise of many health-related ailments. Increasing people are now complaining of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, lower metabolism, and many other chronic diseases. With a little more focus on health, physical activity, and regular exercise, one can easily be on the pathway to embrace a fitter version of themselves. Adopting healthier lifestyle measures and consciously looking after one’s health, is the key to a fit India.

During the India-Sri Lanka Series, Harbhajan Singh will be engaging with fans via interesting contests on the MediBuddy app and on its social media pages. Fans will be asked to share their “fit life activities” and create reels with Bhajji’s voice as cricket commentary.

Commenting on the new campaign, Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy said, “At MediBuddy, we have always advocated on the importance of healthcare and have strived to accelerate India’s medical ecosystem. With this campaign, we aim to encourage individuals to take care of their health and stay fit. We are delighted to have collaborated with Harbhajan Singh to execute this campaign successfully.”

Commenting on the same, Enbasekar, Co-founder & CTO, MediBuddy said, “As a brand, we have always focused on keeping individual’s healthcare needs first. With people leading hectic schedules, health and fitness has taken a backseat. Keeping this in mind and viewers’ love for the game, in collaboration with Harbhajan Singh, we have created this campaign that will strike a chord with the audiences. The aim of the campaign is to solely promote the importance of fitness and encourage individuals to do the same.”