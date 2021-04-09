MediBuddy raises awareness about Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome with its digital campaign

A sedentary lifestyle with unhealthy diets, irregular sleep patterns and, rising stress levels have resulted in many health issues amongst adults. One such ailment that is commonly found in women is Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) & Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). One in every 10 women in India suffer from the disease. And, there still continues to remain a lack of general awareness about the disease and it often goes undetected. To raise awareness and educate individuals about the disease, MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform has collaborated with The Quint.

With an extensive week-long digital campaign, the digital healthcare platform aims to debunk the myths and stigma revolving around the disease. With little knowledge available as to how to live with the condition, what to do and what not to, MediBuddy with its campaign urges women to seek professional medical attention and lead a desired healthy lifestyle.

As per data collected by MediBuddy, most women on the healthcare platform sought medical consultations related to menstruation problems. Close to 21.27% of the total women complained of irregular periods. Whereas 19.70% reported missed periods. About 4.35% of women seeking consultations were young adults aged between 12 and 18. While 76.7% of women were in the age group of 19 to 28.

The digital healthcare platform enables individuals to seek medical help, at their convenience and comfort. Following a few simple steps, one can book consultation appointments, lab tests, medicines, insurances and, more.