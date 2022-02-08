MediBuddy ropes in Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan as official brand ambassador

MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform, today announced that it has brought on board legendary actor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan as their official Brand Ambassador. The platform has been a pioneer in the digital healthcare space with a vision to make high-quality healthcare accessible to every Indian family. MediBuddy gives users 24×7 access to specialist doctors online via video call, at-home lab tests, home delivery of medicines, mental health support and other health care services.

With the signing of the veteran actor, MediBuddy further aims to amplify its reach in every nook and corner of the country.



Leveraging the Megastar’s popularity, especially across tier 2 and tier 3 cities, the brand aims to position itself as a household name. Mr. Bachchan will endorse the various services available on the platform, while highlighting the need to prioritize one’s health.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy, said, “We are elated to bring Amitabh Bachchan on board as our official brand ambassador. It is an absolute honour to be associated with him, whose name alone carries so much credibility, trust, and respect. Mr. Bachchan to cinema is what MediBuddy aims to be to the Indian Healthcare system. We see this as a step forward in achieving our goal of reaching every Indian and making high quality healthcare easily accessible to everyone.”