MediBuddy Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Seema Vijay Singh as Senior VP of People & Culture

India, 1st June 2023: MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform, announces the appointment of Seema Vijay Singh as the Senior Vice President (VP) of People & Culture. With over 25+ years of experience in the human resources sector, Seema will help build the team and culture to drive the next phase of growth at Medibuddy. She brings an extensive wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success in building consumer technology organisations across both multinational corporations and startups.

Seema played a key role in the conceptualization and launch of Amazon.in in India, where she led the HR function during its rapid growth into a multi-billion-dollar operation. She was also a crucial member of the core team that drove InMobi, India’s first unicorn, to achieve EBITDA-0 in 2016. In her recent endeavors, Seema has served as an advisor to prominent Indian startups and non-profit organizations, including Vedantu, Udhyam Learning Foundation, Avanti Fellows, Scaler Academy, and MediBuddy.

Sharing his thoughts on the appointment, Satish Kannan, Co-Founder and CEO, MediBuddy, “We are thrilled to have Seema join our organization. Her inclusion in the leadership team at MediBuddy is instrumental as we embark on an exciting growth journey. With her leadership skills and deep functional expertise, she will focus on attracting and nurturing top talent while cultivating a culture of excellence and innovation at MediBuddy. We aim to create an environment where everyone can achieve their highest potential and contribute to our mission of making quality healthcare accessible to a billion Indians .” Seema Vijay Singh, Senior Vice President of People & Culture said, “I have been deeply involved in the startup community and have gained valuable insights into the people and organisational management practices within this dynamic industry. I am committed to ensuring that each member of the MediBuddy family experiences personal and professional growth while making a profound impact on society. My primary objective will be to establish systems that allow every member of the team to gain the expertise necessary to accomplish our shared goal. As I embark on my journey with MediBuddy, a significant amount of time will be dedicated to the development and growth of the company’s personnel. This will ensure that leading a purposeful life becomes a tangible and meaningful experience for every employee at MediBuddy.”

With Seema Vijay Singh’s strategic hire, MediBuddy is poised to elevate its organizational capabilities and further cement its position as a pioneer in revolutionizing healthcare accessibility in India.