MediBuddy witnesses a 73% increase in consultations pertaining to Weight Management

~Maximum consultations recorded amongst young individuals~

National, 20th December 2021: The sedimentary lifestyle, poor food habits, and lack of physical exercise have been prevalent causes for the increasing weight issues amongst individuals of varying age groups. With the pandemic coupled with the festive season, MediBuddy India’s largest digital healthcare platform recently recorded a steep increase in queries concerning weight management and health issues pertaining to it.

The healthcare platform saw an exponential increase of 73% increase in consultations regarding overweight issues and a 23% increase in consultations regarding obesity amongst individuals. The data recorded reflects that the queries registered were more amongst men with 67% of patients being male in contrast to 32% female. Most of these patients were young individuals falling in the age bracket of 19 to 29 and were accounting for almost 70% of all consultations requested, followed by 12% of patients belonging to the age bracket of 30 to 40.

The underlying issues for increasing weight and obesity may be different and can vary from individual to individual. In many cases, it could be due to heredity and genetic reasons. In other cases, it could also be the lack of physical and outdoor activities. Quite often it could also be due to a cause-effect of some other existing disease such as thyroid or other medication. It is imperative to control increasing weight when it goes beyond the mark of concern as it could lead to grave diseases such as heart ailments, diabetes, gallbladder diseases, breathing difficulties, and much more. It is recommended that one seeks immediate help from a doctor if the weight exceeds the range of normal to healthy on a BMI scale.

Commenting on the data recorded, Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy, said “The increasing issues related to weight gain especially amongst young individuals is a rather concerning matter. With WFH, limited exercise, and poor eating habits, an increasing number of individuals are experiencing weight-related issues. It is extremely vital that these issues are resolved at the earliest and are not left to escalate into bigger and more pressing health problems.

We at MediBuddy always have and will continue to urge people to embrace and maintain a healthy lifestyle. It is important that individuals are prioritizing their health and wellbeing today for a better and healthier tomorrow.”

