Medical Mutts Service Dogs Inc. Moves Operations to a New and Larger Location to Support Rapid Growth

Indianapolis, IN : Medical Mutts Service Dogs Inc, a leader in service dog training, has relocated to a new home on the North East side of Indianapolis, IN.

The new location provides 2400 square feet of shared office space, conference room and intake area as well as 3000 square foot kennels for expanded training, outside kennels and 1-1/2 acres of green space adjacent to a future rails-to-trails to be used for a future training and event area.

The move to their new location, 6120 Allisonville Road in Indianapolis, is in response to the unprecedented need for trained service animals. “We knew the old location was going to be temporary as soon as we moved in. The location and timing of a local veterinarian that was retiring couldn’t have been a more perfect situation,” says founder Jennifer Cattet Ph.D.

This new facility will provide housing for up to 32 dogs to be trained on site as well as space for in-person one-on-one and group training. The new space also allows for conferences and virtual training sessions for clients to train their own dogs to become service animals at home, from anywhere in the world.

Founded in 2013 by Jennifer Cattet Ph.D. and her husband Jack Topham, the nonprofit organization is dedicated to training rescue shelter dogs to become highly trained diabetic alert dogs, seizure alert dogs and psychiatric service dogs while providing a new lease on life for the shelter dogs. More information about services offered is available at www.medicalmutts.org