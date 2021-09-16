Medimix Brings Ganesha Idol Made Of Soap For An Eco-Friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai: One of the most iconic Ayurvedic brands, Medimix under Cholayil Private Limited has executed a novel initiative to celebrate Ganesh Utsav this year in an eco-friendly way. To drive home a message of responsibility and safeguard the environment, the brand has carved Ganesh Idol on Medimix Ayurvedic soap, made of 18 herbs. The idea is to educate people and inculcate a sense of responsibility towards the environment while following the traditions.

In limited series production, Medimix provided more than 500 idols for the festival. The brand asked the audience to DM their address for sending the idol on a first come first serve basis. After receiving their idol, people performed all the puja rituals and subsequently immersed the soap idol in a bowl. A lot of users posted photos and videos on social media platforms exhibiting how they switched to an eco-friendly Ganesha with the help of Medimix soap.

The brand endeavours to encourage people to get closer to nature and celebrate the festival responsibly. The soap idol was used as an alternative to normal idols that are usually made from Plaster of Paris and are not eco-friendly at all; degrading the quality of water bodies and affecting aquatic life. After the merriment is over, the Medimix soap idol was immersed in water which was then used to wash hands of the underprivileged giving them 99.99% germ protection, just like the quality of ‘vighnaharta’. The campaign has been executed and conceptualized by Grapes Digital.

Speaking on the campaign, Ashish Ohlyan, Head of Marketing, Cholayil Pvt Ltd said, “With the campaign, we want to make people aware that there are more sustainable ways of celebrating the festival. There is a need to foster a love for the environment. Every year with the onset of Ganesh Chaturthi, our hearts get filled with immense joy and excitement, that exuberance and spirit is needed the most when we mark the end of the festival. We want to encourage people to switch to nature friendly options for a better future while relishing the festivities. Being one of the largest ayurvedic brands, we’re doing our bit for the nature “.

Rajeesh Rajagopalan, National Business Head- Grapes Digital said, “In many states, the govt has imposed restrictions in the lieu of pandemic which is need of the hour. However, we don’t want the festive spirit amongst people to be drowned out by the pandemic. We wanted to create something that consumers can easily switch to and celebrate the festival with utmost happiness. Hence, we created this campaign for the brand. The best part of the campaign is that the immersed idol will be further reused for washing hands”.

The Medimix soap is enriched with the unique combination of 18 ayurvedic herbs which helps in germ protection and ensures that they are gentle and soft on the skin, leaving the hand smelling fresh, soft and clean.