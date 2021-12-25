Medimix Enters the Elite Club of “Best Brands Of The Year 2021”

25th December 2021, Mumbai: Adding yet another feather in its cap, Medimix, India’s leading ayurvedic personal care brand has bagged the prestigious 4th edition – The Best Brand Awards 2021 – by The Economic Times – in recognition of the remarkable newer strategies incorporated by the brand, the innovation, the agility, the pro-active approach, the purposeful marketing, the impactful reach, and lots more. The Best Brands 2021 are those brands that command mind awareness, recall success, popularity, and the benefit of the instant association.

At a live event held in Mumbai, Medimix was declared the winner acknowledging brand’s overall persona driven by the constant transformation, making the brand aspirational and connecting with consumers with multiple product categories. In today’s scenario, the interaction with the brand does not happen only at the time of purchase, it’s a constant process and even if consumers don’t use a particular brand, they do interact with it. This is a recognition of such brands who have created a special bond with the consumers not only through great quality products but at every touchpoint making the brand noticeable and relevant for them.

Speaking on the occasion Mr.Pradeep Cholayil, Managing Director, Cholayil Pvt. Ltd. said: “At Cholayil, we have always aimed at empowering people’s lives with best personal products that can be made available at their nearest stores. This recognition is a testimony of consumers’ love and affection towards our brand, Medimix. For the last 50 years, we have been striving hard to deliver quality products to our consumers and this award is a validation that our efforts are being noticed and consumers are loving Medimix products”.

Mr. Ashish Ohlyan, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Cholayil Private Limited said, “Medimix as a brand is rapidly evolving into a modern and progressive brand connecting with today’s youth by offering them the best personal care products that are suitable for today’s lifestyle. We are extremely proud of this recognition which is an outcome of our consumers’ extreme affection and love towards the brand. This acknowledgment will keep fuelling us to excel and continue the best work that we have been doing”.