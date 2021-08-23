Medimix Relaunches Face Care Range That Has It All…

Mumbai: Cholayil Group, a name that is synonymous with Ayurveda and skincare has more than 50 years of expertise in providing Ayurvedic skincare solutions with the brand popularly known as Medimix. Medimix relaunches its iconic Face Care range with new & improved formulation, colourful and vibrant packaging and highly effective skin benefits reflecting their narrative of offering Fast-Acting Ayurveda. Each of the offerings has been conceived keeping the end consumer needs in mind and the changing lifestyle of today’s youth.

The entire range is crafted with the best Ayurvedic natural herbs like Neem, Aloe Vera, Kesar, Turmeric, Lemon, Honey, Besan, Sugarcane, Ginger, Multani Mitti and exotic ingredients like Tanaka, Lodhra, Amaya and Manjishtha providing all-round protection and care to the skin from its roots. These relaunched products will come in brand-new packaging, with the tagline – ‘Fast-acting Ayurveda’, breaking the imagery of Ayurveda being slow.

Their Flagship product Anti Pimple Facewash is made with 6 incredibly potent herbs that have exhibited outstanding results in research. The recent Consumer Study for Anti Acne Face Wash revealed that, 2 out of 3 people saw a visible reduction in pimples after 3 days of using Medimix Anti-Pimple Face Wash. Medimix’s Anti-Pimple face Wash is crafted using its signature concoctions which is cruelty-free (No Animal Testing), harmful chemicals free (No Soap, SLES, Paraben), dermatologically tested and Vegan in nature thereby helping patrons experience the true power of Ayurveda, unleashing the power of 6 herbs.

Mr. Ashish Ohlyan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Cholayil Private Limited said, “Face care has become important for today’s youth in the current scenario. Two things that they always look for in a product is that it should be highly skin-friendly and should give them fast results so that they can move ahead in their life. Our new and improved range of face wash has been built keeping these two insights in mind. Each of the products in the face care range has the goodness of rich Ayurvedic herbs for skin-friendly usage. With every variant, we provide highly effective skin benefits like pimple clearance, oil clearance, tan removal etc. Our flagship offering Anti Pimple Face Wash has been proven by consumer research to visibly reduce pimples in just three days. This shows that our products are highly efficacious and will benefit consumers a lot to get SkinFit with our Fast Acting Ayurveda. ”

Mr. Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman & Managing Director of Cholayil Private Limited said, “Medimix as a brand has always endeavoured to understand the evolving needs of our consumers in order to offer the best natural option to healthy skin. For more than 50 years every day, we have been constantly evolving ourselves to provide a better solution to our consumers that are not only safe on the skin but also provides the desired results within a stipulated timeline. Our new Face Care range has multiple offerings for today’s discerning consumer that will fit in their fast-paced lifestyle.”

Medimix has grown synonymous with ‘Skincare, the natural way’ and has gained immense trust from consumers across all age groups who are keen on following a natural skincare regimen.

The Medimix Facecare range includes:

Anti-Pimple Facewash – Made with Aloe vera, Neem, Turmeric, Amaya, Lodhra, Manjishtha for a pimple-free and glowing skin

Oil Clear Facewash – Made with Honey and Besan for a oil-free and clear skin

Anti-Tan Facewash – Made with Tanaka & Aloe Vera for tan protection

Natural Glow Facewash – Made with Ginger and Sugarcane for a youthful and glowing skin

Moisturising Facewash – Made of Milk cream and Kesar for a moisturized and soft skin

Turmeric Facewash – Made of Aloe Vera, Argan Oil and Turmeric for blemish-free skin

Anti-Pimple Face pack – Made of Multani Mitti, Neem and Cinnamon for a pimple and acne-free skin

Everyday Face Scrub – Made of Aloe Vera and Lemon for a clear and radiant skin

The product variants are available in 50ml and 100 ml packages for the domestic market and are priced at Rs. 65 for 50 ml and Rs. 115 for 100 ml. These products are available at all major retail outlets across the country. These products are also available in eCommerce websites in addition to their official website