MediSage aims to empower 5 lac+ doctors through its knowledge platform by 2022

MediSage, a mobile app that keeps doctors abreast with the latest medical knowledge, has announced its expansion plans to empower over 5 lac+ doctors by 2022.

With a unique value proposition and an unwavering commitment to Indian doctors, MediSage allows expert doctors to record and upload videos that are published on the application. These can be accessed by practicing doctors anytime to get answers to their clinical questions. As a knowledge application, MediSage bolsters patient outcomes by helping doctors stay up to date with medical information and innovations and thereby provide better treatment options for their patients. This format of peer learning witnessed accelerated adoption as during the COVID period 1.7 lac doctors watched expert videos and attended live discussions on the platform to stay up-to-date on latest medical information Building on this momentum, the platform has set up ambitious goals for the next year.

With Doctors from 126 countries accessing its content in just 12 months since its inception, company’s belief is further cemented that there exists a huge unmet need of up to date medical knowledge not only amongst family physicians & consulting physicians but also amongst specialists such as Cardiologists, Diabetologists, Gyncologiests, Surgeons as close to 85% of doctors who are accessing the platform’s content in India come from these communities. Around 70% of Indian doctors are accessing content from tier 2 towns and beyond.

In terms of the content categories being consumed, MediSage has seen a major focus on therapeutic segments such as cardiology, diabetes, hypertension, nerve health, and family health. A significant number of doctors are also actively learning newer diagnostic techniques such as molecular diagnostics and understanding surgical complications in ophthalmology and urology.

Speaking on the platform’s growth trajectory, Bhagwat Dhingra, Managing Director & Founder, MediSage, said, “We believe the healthcare space is at an inflection point in terms of digital adoption, and online learning is quickly becoming the new norm. This bodes well for the proliferation of platforms such as MediSage which exist only to supplement doctors looking to strengthen their knowledge & skill sets with a wealth of easy-to-consume, credible knowledge. We already have access to 4lac + doctors and are working on ensuring our content is meaningful to address the needs of all these doctors. COVID proved pivotal as traffic surged and members benefitted from MediSage’s high-quality content to find answers to their clinical challenges, I believe we are well on our way to becoming an integral part of doctor’s professional life.”

MediSage offers a highly convenient learning model for doctors through videos, podcasts, chatcasts, journals, and more. For a doctor to log in as a user, all they need is their phone number and medical registration details. In doing so, they can access all functionalities like attending global events and get learning credits. Going forward, MediSage aims to introduce new courses for budding doctors in association with notable global universities and medical associations.

About MediSage

MediSage is a knowledge app designed exclusively for doctors. It enables the medical community to stay abreast with the latest medical knowledge, get updates on latest medical trials, new drugs, diagnostics & devices and gain insights from experts through Case studies. Doctors can now access medical journals on their fingertips and watch short videos created by Key Opinion Leaders covering essential clinical challenges. MediSage is also working with Medical associations from across the globe to bring medical content relevant for doctors to improve the lives of their patients.

Founded in 2019 by Bhagwat Dhingra and Abhishek Ghosh, MediSage is creating a robust ecosystem to empower Doctors worldwide & Enable Clinical Innovation.