Meena Sharma Annexes ET Human Capital Award For 2021

November 13, 2021 Neel Achary Business 0
Mumbai, 13th Nov, 2021: In what is a singular honour and an outstanding achievement, Meenaa Sharma, the chief Human Resource Officer of Reliance Securities Ltd. has been chosen as the winner for the Prestigious “ET Human Capital Awards 2021” under the award category HR Leader of the year – Small / Mid-sized organizations. In her widely connected authority, Meenaa excels in various roles while administering and presiding over the HR initiatives of various companies which come under the Reliance Securities umbrella.

RSEC_ Meenaa Sharma

Her many initiatives has seen her annex a slew of awards in the past, with this one being her latest achievement in what has been a star-studded career. Having given almost nine years of her career to Reliance Securities, whose overall innings has lasted 21 years, Meenaa has been responsible for a whole lot of innovations in the much-needed HR field.

With the global pandemic, affecting working issues in almost every company, both nationally and internationally, Meenaa has brought many innovative strategies to the table, and is widely considered to be a beacon in this dark times. One particular aspect which came to the fore, is the much-lauded Work from Home policy, implemented by her in the course of the pandemic, which is going to be the norm in the future as well. Not just in India, but globally too.

As a true HR business partner she is very focussed on business strategies & partners with business to achieve the business goals with different strategies and initiatives. . Meenaa was presented this prestigious award in a keenly attended ceremony, featuring many of the bigwigs in the industry.

Undoubtedly ecstatic after being presented the award, Meenaa noted, “I am honoured to receive this award. Being resourceful in the matter of human capital, one needs to always be on ones toes to gauge your many employees strengths and get them to perform optimally in their various jobs.”

