Meena Yadav Tranquility of Nature

Gurugram-based artist, Meena Yadav, who is known for her contrasting and often inquisitive art a solo art show titled “Tranquillity of Nature” The lighing of the lamp show done by actor Director of the India habitat Music society Sunit Tandon, Sandeep Marwah, and Anandmoy Bannerjee

Artist Meena’s latest art show includes various paintings that represent contrasted worlds depicting the peace that is much needed in nature. For the serenity of nature, its utmost importance is to showcase the varied dimensions of the same through varieties of colours on the canvas. Altogether the theme is based on her creativity to display a balance of the varying colour palette.

Meena Yadav has been pursuing art professionally for the last 15 years. An inquisitive child, always ready to explore the world around her, Meena started using art as a medium of exploration. She started her journey with contemporary art and transitioned into abstract within a few years.

Meena says “Abstract Art to me is the truest form of expression and I would like to spend many more years to come exploring this art form”, and through my 15-year journey, I’ve observed myself evolve as an artist, through the mediums I have used to communicate and the narrative chosen. My work has hinted at my current stage of life and the experiences of people around me. Throughout my journey, I’ve moulded the form of expression basis what fits at the moment and helps me portray my imagination in the most liberal manner. After 15 years of working, art is ingrained in my daily routine as a joyful chore”

She also adds on saying Abstract requires a flow of thoughts and a story in the painter’s mind which she personally cannot confine to a single time period or duration during the day. She goes about painting as and when ideas strike me, sometimes even continuing for hours after she starts.

For her, abstract art is a free form of expression and gives her an open field with no boundaries to create. In her work, she also displays the nuances of our society. How the world is transforming into a concrete jungle, natural habitats are getting destroyed and leaving animals homeless. Through her work, Meena tries consistently to draw attention to the effects of deforestation and how humans need to curb their materialism before it gets too late. Besides representing the extreme conditions of our society, nature, and cultural norms; Meena also tries to portray her own interpretation of what she observes the world to be. Each of her artwork adheres to a prevalent issue and is distinctive in its theme, colour palette, and visuals. She derives insights and awareness through her various travel experiences and she tries to put on canvas her own thoughts from her subconscious mind.

The event was attended by eminent artists friends Sunit Tandon, Asit Patnayak, Sheela Chamariya, Dipak Gosh, Manisha Gawade, Priyendra Shukla, Sonal Jindal …The exhibition will continue till 31 January 23