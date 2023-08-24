Meesho’s Mission to 100 Million: Empowering Indian MSMEs for a Digital Future

Delhi, 24th August 2023: Meesho partnered with Network18 for the “Mission to 100 Million” campaign — which aims at uniting entrepreneurs and visionaries to electrify the growth of the Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. The collaboration underlines exceptional sellers who are propelling India towards a future ready for digitalization, innovative technologies, and mapping the trajectory for India’s journey to the ambitious India@100 initiative.

The prestigious event took place on August 22,2023 at The Oberoi in New Delhi, where influential stakeholders, thought leaders, and pioneering minds from the MSME sector huddled together.

The campaign kickstarted on the World MSME Day, June 27, 2023, generating a resounding buzz through an array of creatives strategically disseminated across networks and social media platforms.

A fireside chat featuring Shruti Mishra in conversation with Vidit Aatrey, Co-Founder & CEO of Meesho, delved into Meesho’s audacious goal of achieving 100 million. Aatrey gave insights on Meesho’s operational scope, highlighting its rapid expansion and diversification across various categories. The trend of increased online business adoption, especially during lockdowns, was underscored by small and middle-class entrepreneurs across the nation.

Meesho provides a commission-free platform to small and medium-class merchants. Over the last year, Meesho has achieved significant growth, handling an impressive 3.5 million orders daily across a spectrum of 120 categories. Footwear emerged as a popular category, and artificial intelligence (AI) emerged as a crucial enabler in enhancing the customer experience.

A panel discussion on “From Dabbas to Dashboards: Navigating the Digital Journey of MSMEs” explored the transformative trajectory of MSMEs transitioning from conventional methods to embracing digital technologies.

Vidit Aatrey, Co-Founder & CEO, Meesho; Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT); Sameera Saurabh, Economic Advisor, Ministry of MSME, Government of India; Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer, ONDC participated in the panel discussion.

Praveen Khandelwal emphasized the urgency of digitization for small and middle-class traders, noting that the association is actively raising awareness nationwide. “Over 500 brand ambassadors have been appointed to equip traders with better communication skills and promote enhanced customer interaction. The need for an online presence alongside physical stores was highlighted,” he said.

Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer of ONDC, elaborated on how the platform benefits both customers and vendors in sectors like Agriculture, Food, and Fashion through B2B and B2C engagements.

Sameera Saurabh, Economic Advisor at the Ministry of MSME, highlighted the government’s role in raising digital awareness among traders with tangible outcomes anticipated in the near future.

Speaking on the occasion, Vidit Aatrey highlighted the challenges faced by small traders during their transition online and reaffirmed Meesho’s commitment to providing comprehensive support.

The experts in another engaging panel discussion, “Enabling Growth and Innovation for MSMEs through Integrated Ecosystem,” were of the view that enabling growth and fostering innovation for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises hinges on the establishment of a robust integrated ecosystem.

The panel focussed on how an integrated ecosystem can empower Indian MSMEs by fostering growth and innovation. The discussions shed light on challenges, opportunities, and the concerted efforts required to cultivate a thriving ecosystem for MSMEs.

Sandeep Barasia, Chief Business Officer, Delhivery; Vikas Purohit, Director of Global Business Group, META; Mukul Arora, Co-Managing Partner, Elevation Capital; Leena Datwani, Financial sector specialist, CGAP, World Bank participated in the second panel discussion.

Sandeep Barasia highlighted language barriers faced by small and medium traders during digitization. “The finance-related challenges in the digital transformation journey affect especially women entrepreneurs,” said Leena Datwani.

Mukul Arora dwelled on issues related to credit, access to materials, and starting businesses due to lack of resources, while Vikas Purohit stressed the importance of technology literacy, particularly among traders who possess smartphones but lack the necessary skills.

The “Mission to 100 Million” campaign stands as a beacon of transformation, celebrating the potential of Indian MSMEs, their transition towards innovation, and the collaborative ecosystems that underpin their growth.