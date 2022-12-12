Meet Palmyra, The Magnificent Christmas Tree at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai

December heralds the season of cheer, festivities, goodwill and care with Christmas as its crowning glory.

ITC Grand Chola crowns its very own 10-year milestone in 2022 and has chosen majesty and magnificence for its 2022 Christmas Tree.

Palmyra – Princess of the Trees, is a story of a 10-year growth to reach its optimum height. Just like ITC Grand Chola, commemorating 10 years of Responsible Luxury of carving a glorious name for itself in the city’s mind and heart shape, making it an indomitable, revered, and much-loved destination in itself.

Starring dried palm leaves, at a grand height of 21 feet, ITC Grand Chola’s Magnificent Christmas tree embodies ITC Hotels’ ethos of ‘Responsible Luxury’. Like the hotel, the tree is built around the theme of sustainability. Gift boxes called ‘Kottan’ and ‘Koodai’ which are baskets of made of tender palmyra leaves and stems, tracing their ancestry from the Nagarathers, decorate the tree, seamlessly blending with the overarching theme.

The Palmyra is the State tree of Tamil Nadu, with the state being home to 50% of Palm trees in the country. This magnificent species is completely zero waste, with every part of the tree being used, whether as fruit, toddy, for sweets, starch, and most popularly for handcrafted items from boxes, bags to fans and everything in between. Completely rooted in the soil of the state, the elegance and majesty of this beautiful tree draws the attention of everyone. The palm tree plays a major role in the economic and cultural landscape of Tamil Nadu.

This tree also represents ITC Grand Chola’s LEED ZERO CARBON status which is a game-changer in a world driven by climate change.

Over the past 4 years we have tried to bring in novelty experiences and have successfully achieved its execution; be it the tasteful Kanchipuram Saree Christmas tree, or the tree made from engineering wastes, or the one with LED bulbs.

Standing tall in the middle of the grand Sangam Lobby, this indigenous Christmas tree blends beautifully with the warm and welcoming atmosphere, emanating a majestic aura, and birthing optimistic expectations of the festive season ahead!