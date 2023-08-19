Meet the Top Entrepreneurial Mentors Revolutionising the Start-Up Scene

On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed a visionary goal for India’s scaling to become the world’s third-largest economy. His speech shows India’s unwavering resolve to achieve significant global economic status. In terms of changing India into the world’s fastest-growing economy, spectacular growth in the development of entrepreneurs is being observed.

According to a recent report published by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry data, more than 92,600 organisations have been recognised as startups since the launch of Startup India program by the government in 2016. Entrepreneurs are successfully gripping industry gaps with cutting-edge technology, inventive ideas, and expertise.

One of the major factors contributing to this success is the beginning of diverse entrepreneurial platforms that offer mentorship to aspiring business owners or entrepreneurs. These platforms nurture young entrepreneurs, providing them with essential tools to navigate the complexities of the business landscape. It gives an opportunity to connect with business leaders who boast a proven track record. These emerging entrepreneurs gain access to a treasure of contacts, potential investors, and customers, thereby expediting the process of scaling.

These organisations are not only offering guidance, but they also act as Guru’s for the next generation of business visionaries. By sharing their extensive experience, innovative strategies, and proven methodologies, they are nurturing an environment where audacious goals can be pursued with confidence and success.

Here is a snapshot of some of these trailblazers:

Entrepreneurs Organisation (Gurgaon Chapter): It is an exclusive entrepreneurial community that comprises peers specializing in diverse industries. As a distinguished division of the world-renowned EO with the 115 members of the chapter. EO Gurgaon has been providing young and budding entrepreneurs with a plethora of experiences since 2015. Benefit from strong and resilient mentorship, customized learning programs, and access to global networking events – all of which play an impactful role in the new-age entrepreneurial structure.

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) TiE Delhi-NCR: TiE has emerged as a globally recognized platform fostering entrepreneurship. In India, its chapters provide a dynamic space for networking, mentorship, and education. By bringing together industry leaders, investors, and startups, TiE facilitates meaningful connections that drive innovation and growth.

NASSCOM’s 10,000 Startups: NASSCOM’s initiative is geared towards accelerating the growth of startups in India. Through partnerships, mentorship, and access to resources, 10,000 Startups empowers entrepreneurs to navigate challenges and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Indian Angel Network (IAN): IAN is India’s first and one of the largest angel investor networks. Beyond funding, IAN offers startups strategic mentorship, operational guidance, and invaluable market insights, ensuring that entrepreneurial ventures are built on a solid foundation.

Incubators and Accelerators: A multitude of incubators and accelerators, such as T-Hub, 91springboard, and Investopad, are fostering innovation by providing startups with access to infrastructure, mentor networks, and investor connections, vital for their growth journey.

These platforms are not only steering the trajectories of entrepreneurs but also collectively driving India’s economy towards unique growth. The combination of networking and mentorship is necessary for any entrepreneur. India’s growth economy presents a huge opportunity for budding entrepreneurs, and exposure to an established entrepreneur ecosystem across a myriad of industries can be invaluable. By bringing ahead services like professional entrepreneurship communities, opportunities, learnings, and connections of a lifetime can be made available to first-time entrepreneurs.