Meet TV’s most desirable women who will steal your heart with a glance

The Times of India has announced the coveted list of talent and glamour – The Times 20 Most Desirable Women on TV of 2018. With an aim to celebrate talent, persona and desirability quotient, the nominations include some of the most good-looking and popular actors of the TV industry. The much-awaited list is based on the evaluation of an internal jury that ranks celebrities on their attributes that include talent, personality, charisma, popularity, and appearance. Celebrating glamour and desirability, this year’s list includes women who are not only beautiful but have won the hearts of the audience with their talent and engaging content on social media. The list celebrates women who have stood out among their peers by leaving a mark on the minds of their fans.

Hina Khan who recently captured eyeballs with her stellar performance as Komolika in KasautiiZindagii Kay has topped the list and been ranked the most desirable woman of the TV industry. Hina’s consistency in delivering praiseworthy performances in varied roles has gained her prominent stature in the industry. Her charm and popularity among fans have earned herthe top spot in the list.

On being asked what makes her the most desirable woman in the television industry, Hina said, “No matter how far I go, I will always be grounded. That makes me believable and real. And real is always desirable.”

Previous year’s winner Jennifer Winget grabbed the second position in the list. Her impeccableacting skills across her body of work have continued to keep her popular among audiences. Herglam quotientcoupled with her sensuality keeps her in the hearts of millions. On the third spotof the list is Erica Fernandes, who is known for her role in Kuch Rang PyarKeAiseBhi. The outspokenlady has also raised temperatures thanks to her sizzling chemistry with ParthSamthaan on KasuattiiZindagi Kay. Breaking the internet with her bold photographs, Nia Sharma was ranked at the fourthposition. The multi-talented actress is seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan and doesn’t shy awayfrom speaking her mind. With her strong social media following, Nia remains in the news and in thehearts of her fans.

Often referred to as the Rapunzel of the small screen industry, Krystle D’souza was ranked at the fifth position. Krystle’s amazing comic sense in Belanwali Bahu made her a favourite among theaudience. Her striking looks beauty got her a place among the top 5 most desirable women of the tv industry.