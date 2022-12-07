Meet your favourite Nicktoons at MomBAE’s Magical Christmas Flea!

December, the month that carries a lot of Christmas thrills, now gets more exciting for Mumbai folks! Come and spend your Sunday with your favourite Nicktoons at MomBAE’s Magical Christmas Flea and make a day of it. Don’t forget to pose and shake a leg with your favourite toons Happy-Pinaki, Shiva, and Rudra.



To kick things up a notch, the flea has something for everyone to enjoy the season. From carnival rides, shopping, food, arcade games, find all things Christmas at this market. We’re not kidding when we say there’s something for everyone!

This exciting Flea will be held on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 at the Khar Gymkhana grounds, Mumbai.

Event: Mombae’s Magical Christmas Flea

Where: Khar Gymkhana Ground, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

When: December 11, 2022 | 11AM