Meetha Shagun gives your daily dose of “Desi Sweet” a Luxury Twist

Shagun, an online luxury sweet gifting brand focused on conceptualized & themed gifting, announced the launch of its wide range of handcrafted sweets and hampers, disrupting the traditional Indian sweet gifting market. Sweet tooth lovers can now quickly and easily order online from a variety of luxury sweet gifts perfectly packaged to ‘wow’ the recipient, with a wide range to choose from.

With a Vision to establish “Traditional yet aspirational” gifting of sweet or “Mithai” will not only allow buyers to purchase the conventional gift packs but can also further customize it exclusively according to their need or occasion. Meetha Shagun directs its energy into ideating the concept of customized gifting for any celebration as well as festivals to give job opportunities for skilled people.

With exceptional quality, concept and theme, Meetha Shagun’s wide range of products are crafted with utmost zeal, helping their customers to reflect their ideas or concepts into reality. Talking about the brand, Arpit Chawla, Co-Founder, says “Apart from creating exceptionally organic and tasteful gifting options for your loved and revered ones, we have also employed intricacy through indigenous hands of workers who invest their passion into making each sweet or savory perfect.”

From their mouth-watering collection such as Cashew Fig Rose Ladoo (a 3 layered ladoo first fig, then covered with cashew past mixed with lots of dry fruit and then topped with dried rose petals), Paan Modak (traditional modak filled with the sweetness of gulkand), Pure Pistachio Ladoo (Pishori Pistachio is boiled overnight after that each outer covering of pista is removed manually by our skilled chefs which take around 6-8 hours after that we get our natural green color of pista) are among the few.

The brand is presently selling its product through an e-commerce website and social media platforms. The collection can be surfed through and purchased online at www.meethashagun.com. The price range of products starts from INR. 400 and goes as high as per customer’s customization.