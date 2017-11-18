Mega Business Expo in Hyderabad from Nov 25

Hyderabad is all set to host India’s only International Expo for Trade, Industry, MSMEs & Startups, the ‘Skill Seeds International MSME and Startup Expo 2017’ from 25-26 November 2017 at the NSIC Campus, ECIL, Hyderabad.

The expo will provide an excellent platform for Businesses to exhibit their products & services, network & find new business opportunities, markets, buyers, sellers, raw materials, investments & share knowledge about Central / State Government’s new promotional schemes, policies & legislations etc.

The expo is expected to see a participation of 20,000+ visitors, 100+ exhibitors, 20+ private equity bank funds, 30+ ministries, MLA, MLC, 100+ B2B/B2C meetings, 25+ PSU’s- Ind. departments etc. Also, there would be stalls to showcase individual enterprises/startups, for which the tariff will be according to the size of the enterprises starting from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000.

Organizers of the event, IESBUD (Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development Federation) is a non-profit organization whose main focus is to turn ‘job seekers to job creators’.