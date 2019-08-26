Mega Health Camp’ for Senior Citizens in Gurugram organized by Fortis Memorial Research Institute

In an endeavor to bring Health Awareness, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in association with ‘An Ideal Senior Citizen Federation’, Gurugram organized a Multispecialty health camp for Senior Citizens in Gurugram, Haryana. The camp saw participation from over 600 senior citizens who were benefitted with free consultation, medical services and tests.

The attendees were offered medical consultation by Senior Doctors of Fortis Hospital, Gurugram. The main motive of the camp was to create awareness regarding the health challenges for senior citizens and how in this age, senior citizens are more prone to health problems. In the camp, due importance was given to different medical ailments, its diagnosis, treatment and intervention. This camp is one of such events where the senior society of Gurugram saw participation from Directors of different medical specialties who offered consultation on diseases related to Blood Cancer, Bone Marrow Transplant, Gynecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Nephrology and Ophthalmology.

Senior Consultants who participated in the event included – Dr. Rahul Bhargava, Director and HOD who gave consultation on Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Dr. Nupur Gupta, Director, Obstetrics & Gynecology gave consultation on Gynae (female related) issues, Dr. Subhash Jangid, Director & Head, Orthopedics gave special screening to the elderly citizens on joints, Dr. Sharad Tandon, Director, Non Invasive Cardiology offered free consultation on Cardiology. Also, free test and consultation for eyes was provided by Dr. Anita Sethi, Director, Ophthalmology and Dr. Visahl Saxena, Additional Director, Nephrology & Renal Transplant gave consultation on Kidney related problems.

In addition to this, free Blood Pressure Checkup, Electrocardiogram (ECG), Complete Blood Count Checkup, BMD test was also carried to create awareness about blood disorders, cardiology problems and health related problems in seniors including Gynecology. Urine Deposit test was also done on the attendees of the Health Camp. Senior Citizens often ignore their health and do not take proper diet, to monitor this, their height, weight and overall fitness was screened to give them proper consultation.

Dr. Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, “Being a healthcare provider our main aim is to educate people on how to live a healthy lifestyle. It gives us immense pleasure to be serving the elderly citizens of our country. It is often seen that senior citizens neglect their health as they are more focused on their kids or grandchildren. It is very rare that they reach out to the family for any of their ailments. Our aim is to make people aware of the symptoms of a disease and realize the importance of early detection. Our purpose to organize this camp is to provide education and free medical services to the elderly citizens of our community. We will continue to organize such events in the future and educate people on the importance of health and healthy lifestyle.