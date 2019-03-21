Megastar Dr. Chiranjeevi was the chief guest at the 25th Annual day celebrations of Shri Shakti Educational Society!

Two most popular Hotel Management Colleges in the twin cities, Shri Shakti College Of Hotel Management(Affiliated to Osmania University) and IHM – Shri Shakti (Affiliated to National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology) situated at Begumpet, jointly hosted their 25th Annual Day celebrations; today at Pearl Palace, Family World.

Megastar and former Union Minister, Dr. Chiranjeevi graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Ms. Sunitha Upadrashta, renowned Telugu playback singer and anchor, was the Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chiranjeevi, said, Shri Shakti Educational Society is like an Oyster Shell and all students from its constituent institutes are Pearls. The selfless service hoteliers render is commendable, they do not do it for any reward, their motto is guest satisfaction alone, and for that they are willing to go any farther. He mentioned about his niece evincing interest in pursuing Hospitality Management, while he was Minister of State for Tourism, Government of India, when I enquired about Hotel Management Institutes in Hyderabad, I found out that the Colleges run by Shri Shakti Educational Society had the best reputation in the twin states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and I opted for it without batting an eyelid and admitted her here in the IHM Shri Shakti, he said.

The Chief Guest along with the Guest of Honour released the Annual Magazine VIBGYOR – for SSCHM and ARCOIRIS for IHM – SS. The student and Chefs of both the colleges together portrayed the colourful and complete filmi career of Dr. Chiranjeevi through Styrofoam sculpture, Boiled dough sculptures and Jelly presentation. Dr. Chiranjeevi was amazed with the skill showcased in depicting his career by the students and Chefs of the Shri Shakti colleges.

The event was presided over by Shri Shakti Educational Society’s Chairman, Mr. D. V. Manohar, Executive Director Smt. Satya Pinjala andDirector Mrs. Yamuna Ranga Rao. The students showcased their talent in co – curricular activities and professional skills. They were awarded for academic achievements for the year that rolled by. Industry Experts, Parents and friends participated in large numbers in this event. The show concluded with the cultural activities performed with great pomp by the students from both colleges.