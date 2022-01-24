Megha Rawal launches the healthy and delectable candies in India

x

Megha Rawal is a practicing certified health coach since 2015 and tailors wellness programs to help her clients make the right food choices and live a healthy life. The core of her living is unadulterated food and she pushes people to opt for a similar lifestyle. She worked with organic evangelist Kavita Mukhi in 2010 to co-organise the Farmers’ Market in Bandra, where she learned the benefits of clean eating. Her brainchild Mezmo Candy, is your saviour when your kids demand sweets every now and then. The idea was born out of the personal need in life. The mother-daughter duo is drawn towards candies but being a health coach herself, she had to be mindful of the nasties added in the candies.

She was always mindful about what we are supplying our body with and it becomes all the more concerning when it comes to our kids. Along with her friend, Rameet Kaur, a Confectionary Chef, they indulged in a long and tedious process of researching ingredients and trying out various food combinations to give a healthy alternative to sugary candies. After innumerable trials and tasting seasons, they launched healthy and delectable candies in India.

Parents are constantly worried when their kids consume adulterated food that is readily available in the market and loaded with color, sugar, and chemicals. Kids are naturally inclined towards those candies because they don’t know any better and it certainly tastes good. The idea was to let kids consume candies but the ones made from natural and healthy ingredients without compromising on the taste. Hence, the birth of Mezmo Candy in 2021 in Mumbai, India.

Mezmo candies are made from natural fruit flavours which help in hydration and curbs the problem of hyper activeness in kids which arises due to high sugar levels. It is recommended for kids with autism and for fitness enthusiasts and athletes too. It contains added dietary fibres extracted from citrus peels and prebiotic fibres which helps in a stronger gut. These scrumptious candies are a good choice for kids and adults alike. Healthy treats are often assumed to have an off-taste but Mezmo Candy is here to change the narrative and be the best substitute to unhealthy sweets you find out there.

Talking about the brand, Megha Rawal, a certified Health Coach, who is the Founder of Mezmo said “Scrumptious sweet treats which are healthy for kids and adults alike was our aim when we started ideating the brand and the products. Through a tedious yet exciting process of experimentation with different ingredients and recipes, we finally made the perfect products which will be loved by one and all.”