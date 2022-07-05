Meghalaya wins the Best Performer award in the National Startup Rankings -2021

Shillong, July 2022: The results of the 3rd edition of ranking of states on support to the start-up ecosystem were released by Shri. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India on 4th July, 2022 in a felicitation ceremony in New Delhi.

A total of 24 states and 7 UTs participated in the exercise with 7 reform areas and 26 action points. The states were categorized in five groups – Best Performers, Top Performers, Leaders, Aspiring Leaders and Emerging Startup Ecosystem. Meghalaya was placed in the ‘Best Performers’ category along with the states of Gujarat and Karnataka. This is a huge honour and recognition for the State and its entrepreneurs.

The PRIME (Promotion and Incubation of Market Driven Enterprises) program was launched in January 2020 to realize the Hon’ble Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s vision of providing opportunities to entrepreneurs in the State. As part of the program, aspiring entrepreneurs are provided mentorship, incubation and funding support through a network of PRIME hubs. The entrepreneurs are also assisted in establishing credit and market linkage and till date almost 1,300 entrepreneurs have benefitted from the program.

The program has been a success on account of the collaborative effort of the Commerce & Industries department that has been providing policy support and Meghalaya Basin Management Agency that has been instrumental in implementing the PRIME program. The program has also tied up with institutions such as IIMCIP, Amazon India, Facebook/Meta, Invest India, Pernod Ricard India, NESF and Sauramandala Foundation as knowledge partners.