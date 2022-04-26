Meghmani Finechem’s highest ever Revenue & PAT ₹ 1,551 Cr (up 87%) & ₹ 253 Cr (up 151%)

Highlights: YoY comparison

Particular Q4FY21 Q4FY22 Growth FY2021 FY2022 Growth Revenue from operations 259 499 93% 829 1,551 87% EBITDA 80 175 118% 261 509 95% PAT 33 99 202% 101 253 151%

The company has delivered a strong operating and financial performance in line with its commitment of growth. The key performance highlights are:

FY2022 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Overall plant utilisation increased to 87% in FY22 compared to 81% in FY21

Hydrogen Peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) achieved capacity utilization of 78% in FY22, up 21% on a YoY basis

O ) achieved capacity utilization of 78% in FY22, up 21% on a YoY basis Caustic Soda & Caustic Potash ECU realisation is up by 74% & 27% respectively

o CMS & H 2 O 2 sales realisation is up by 53% and 20% respectively

FY2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue up by 87% to ₹ 1,551 Cr, backed by higher sales volume of Caustic Soda and H 2 O 2 and improved realisation for all the products

O and improved realisation for all the products EBITDA increased by 95% to ₹ 509 Cr; EBITDA margin improved marginally at 33% (32% in FY21) despite inflationary pressure on raw material prices

PAT increased by 151% to ₹ 253 Cr and PAT margin was up by 413 bps to 16%

ROCE and ROE of the company improved to 29% (16% in FY21) and 36% (16% in FY21) respectively

Q4FY22 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

On YoY basis, revenue up by 93% to ₹ 499 Cr on account of higher realizations for all the products

EBITDA increased by 118% to ₹ 175 Cr (₹ 80 Cr in Q4FY21) and EBITDA margin was up by 405 bps to 35%, despite high inflationary pressure on raw materials

PAT increased by 202% to ₹ 99 Cr (₹ 33 Cr in Q4FY21) and PAT margin was up by 712 bps to 20%

STRATEGIC UPDATE for FY2022:

o Expansion projects on track for completion as per schedule: ECH – 95%, CPVC Resin – 90% and Caustic Soda – 85%

o In FY22, the Company spent ₹ 449 Cr on capital expenditure

o MFL is expanding into Chlorotoluene & its value chain and establishing the R&D facility

o CRISIL upgraded credit rating from A+/Positive to AA-/Stable