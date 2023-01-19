Meghmani Finechem’s Revenue up 27% in Q3FY23

CPVC resin capacity will be expanded by 1.5 times to 75,000 TPA

Jan 19, 2023: Meghmani Finechem Limited (MFL), India’s leading integrated chemical manufacturer, today announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31st, 2022. The company delivered a strong operating and financial performance. The chemical major posted a 27% jump in its revenue for Q3FY23 to ₹ 538 Cr as compared to Q3 of FY22.

Highlights: YoY comparison

Particular Q3FY23 Q3FY22 Growth 9MFY23 9MFY22 Growth Revenue from operations 422 538 27% 1,052 1,626 55% EBITDA 141 167 18% 334 534 60% PAT 70 77 11% 154 277 80%

Commenting on the results Mr Maulik Patel; Chairman and Managing Director – MFL said: “We have witnessed 18% volume growth in Q3FY23 resulting in YoY revenue growth of 27%. Even in this volatile market, we have seen volume growth in all our products and have also grown on absolute basis. The new products that we commissioned in 9MFY23 have started contributing to P&L and we expect that contribution to enhance from Q4FY23 onwards. Revenue contribution from Derivatives & Specialty segment increased to 31% in Q3FY23 vs 25% in Q3FY22.

For CPVC resin, our product is well accepted by all customers and we are expected to reach optimum capacity utilization in Q4FY23. Considering the market size and growth potential, we are increasing our CPVC resin capacity to 75,000 TPA, by adding another 45,000 TPA. As we are ready with basic infra requirement for CPVC resin expansion, we will be able to do this project faster and lower capex compared to our first project. This expansion will further strengthen our integrated complex as Chlorine will be consumed as one of the raw materials in CPVC resin.

MFL board has declared its 1st maiden interim dividend of 25% on face value of ₹ 10 (₹ 2.5 per equity share). With our expansion plans, we are moving in line with our long-term vision to become a fully integrated facility company catering to diversified industries and consistent growth.”

The key performance highlights are:

Strategic Update for 9MFY2023:

MFL is expanding its CPVC Resin capacity to 75,000 TPA by adding further 45,000 TPA. The project is expected to get commissioned by Q4FY24

MFL board has declared its 1 st maiden interim dividend of 25% on face value of ₹ 10 (₹ 2.5 per equity share)

maiden interim dividend of 25% on face value of ₹ 10 (₹ 2.5 per equity share) In 9MFY23, MFL commissioned Epichlorohydrin on 1 st June, CPVC on 18 th July and additional capacity of Caustic Soda on 30 th September. All 3 projects were completed within committed timelines and within capex limit. These projects will contribute volume partially in FY23 and fully in FY24

June, CPVC on 18 July and additional capacity of Caustic Soda on 30 September. All 3 projects were completed within committed timelines and within capex limit. These projects will contribute volume partially in FY23 and fully in FY24 Expansion projects of Chlorotoluene & its value chain and R&D Centre is moving as per schedule

MFL acquired 2,89,844.41 sq. m. land in Dahej (close to current complex) for future growth plans

MFL entered in JV to set up 18.34 MW Hybrid Power Plant to meet energy requirement at the plant

Q3FY23 Operational Highlights (YoY):

o Volume grew from all the products in Q3FY23 led to 18% volume growth on YoY basis

o Caustic Soda & Caustic Potash ECU realization was up 2% & 40% respectively

o CMS sales realization was down 33% and H 2 O 2 sales realization was up 9%

Q3FY2023 Financial Highlights (YoY):

Revenue grew 27% to ₹ 538 Cr on account of volume growth and higher realizations from majority products. Revenue contribution from Derivative & Specialty segment increased to 31% inQ3FY23 vs 25% in Q3FY22

EBITDA grew 18% YoY. Margin continuous to be strong at 31%, though slightly lower on account of high cost raw material compared to realization

PAT increased 11% YoY to ₹ 77 Cr

9MFY2023 Financial Highlights (YoY):